Total de Trades:
2 661
Transacciones Rentables:
1 689 (63.47%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
972 (36.53%)
Mejor transacción:
176.11 USD
Peor transacción:
-91.18 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
16 330.14 USD (15 252 601 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-15 608.45 USD (15 403 954 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
36 (17.31 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
995.72 USD (26)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.02
Actividad comercial:
79.70%
Carga máxima del depósito:
27.27%
Último trade:
10 horas
Trades a la semana:
354
Tiempo medio de espera:
10 horas
Factor de Recuperación:
0.35
Transacciones Largas:
1 345 (50.54%)
Transacciones Cortas:
1 316 (49.46%)
Factor de Beneficio:
1.05
Beneficio Esperado:
0.27 USD
Beneficio medio:
9.67 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-16.06 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
68 (-2.03 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-841.52 USD (12)
Crecimiento al mes:
7.80%
Trading algorítmico:
93%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
241.54 USD
Máxima:
2 033.68 USD (53.63%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
45.33% (2 033.68 USD)
De fondos:
41.65% (903.56 USD)
Distribución
|Símbolo
|Transacciones
|Sell
|Buy
|USTEC
|2500
|XAUUSD
|161
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Símbolo
|Beneficio Bruto, USD
|Loss, USD
|Beneficio, USD
|USTEC
|208
|XAUUSD
|514
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|Símbolo
|Beneficio Bruto, pips
|Loss, pips
|Beneficio, pips
|USTEC
|-258K
|XAUUSD
|107K
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
- Deposit load
- Reducción
Mejor transacción: +176.11 USD
Peor transacción: -91 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 26
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 12
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +17.31 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -2.03 USD
El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "Exness-MT5Real31" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.
|
Exness-MT5Real
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|0.00 × 4
|
OxSecurities-Live
|4.05 × 21
|
Exness-MT5Real37
|10.43 × 14
|
Exness-MT5Real15
|12.55 × 86
|
VantageInternational-Live 7
|17.50 × 2
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|31.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real31
|49.61 × 175
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|96.00 × 1
US100 Steady Growth
This EA trades NAS100 and XAUUSD with small fixed lot sizes.
No martingale, no grid, no averaging.
Trend + volatility filters aim for steady day-to-day
No hay comentarios
Señal
Precio
Incremento
Suscriptores
Fondos
Balance
Semanas
Robots comerciales
Trades
Rentables
Actividad
PF
Beneficio Esperado
Reducción
Apalancamiento
200 USD al mes
14%
0
0
USD
USD
11K
USD
USD
5
93%
2 661
63%
80%
1.04
0.27
USD
USD
45%
1:200