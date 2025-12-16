SeñalesSecciones
Señales / MetaTrader 5 / US100 development growth
Yang Hu

US100 development growth

Yang Hu
0 comentarios
Fiabilidad
5 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 200 USD al mes
incremento desde 2025 14%
Exness-MT5Real31
1:200
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
2 661
Transacciones Rentables:
1 689 (63.47%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
972 (36.53%)
Mejor transacción:
176.11 USD
Peor transacción:
-91.18 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
16 330.14 USD (15 252 601 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-15 608.45 USD (15 403 954 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
36 (17.31 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
995.72 USD (26)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.02
Actividad comercial:
79.70%
Carga máxima del depósito:
27.27%
Último trade:
10 horas
Trades a la semana:
354
Tiempo medio de espera:
10 horas
Factor de Recuperación:
0.35
Transacciones Largas:
1 345 (50.54%)
Transacciones Cortas:
1 316 (49.46%)
Factor de Beneficio:
1.05
Beneficio Esperado:
0.27 USD
Beneficio medio:
9.67 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-16.06 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
68 (-2.03 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-841.52 USD (12)
Crecimiento al mes:
7.80%
Trading algorítmico:
93%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
241.54 USD
Máxima:
2 033.68 USD (53.63%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
45.33% (2 033.68 USD)
De fondos:
41.65% (903.56 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
USTEC 2500
XAUUSD 161
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
USTEC 208
XAUUSD 514
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
USTEC -258K
XAUUSD 107K
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +176.11 USD
Peor transacción: -91 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 26
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 12
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +17.31 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -2.03 USD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "Exness-MT5Real31" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real5
0.00 × 4
OxSecurities-Live
4.05 × 21
Exness-MT5Real37
10.43 × 14
Exness-MT5Real15
12.55 × 86
VantageInternational-Live 7
17.50 × 2
TitanFX-MT5-01
31.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real31
49.61 × 175
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
96.00 × 1
US100 Steady Growth


This EA trades NAS100 and XAUUSD with small fixed lot sizes.

No martingale, no grid, no averaging.

Trend + volatility filters aim for steady day-to-day

No hay comentarios
2025.12.26 15:14
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.12.17 15:51
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.17 14:48
High current drawdown in 37% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.16 12:24
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.16 12:24
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.16 12:24
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.16 09:21
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.16 09:21
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.16 09:21
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
