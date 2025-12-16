- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
68
Profit Trades:
55 (80.88%)
Loss Trades:
13 (19.12%)
Best trade:
18.15 USD
Worst trade:
-6.68 USD
Gross Profit:
167.81 USD (7 522 pips)
Gross Loss:
-29.78 USD (1 490 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
20 (36.67 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
53.73 USD (11)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.56
Trading activity:
66.23%
Max deposit load:
7.80%
Latest trade:
37 minutes ago
Trades per week:
63
Avg holding time:
10 hours
Recovery Factor:
11.01
Long Trades:
39 (57.35%)
Short Trades:
29 (42.65%)
Profit Factor:
5.63
Expected Payoff:
2.03 USD
Average Profit:
3.05 USD
Average Loss:
-2.29 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-12.54 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-12.54 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
11.50%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1.32 USD
Maximal:
12.54 USD (1.03%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
1.03% (12.54 USD)
By Equity:
9.65% (116.09 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPUSD
|31
|EURUSD
|28
|AUDCAD
|9
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPUSD
|75
|EURUSD
|54
|AUDCAD
|9
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPUSD
|2.9K
|EURUSD
|2.6K
|AUDCAD
|496
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +18.15 USD
Worst trade: -7 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 11
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +36.67 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -12.54 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-Real17" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Exness-Real28
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real18
|0.53 × 79
|
Exness-Real16
|0.71 × 786
|
Exness-Real17
|0.81 × 1158
|
VantageInternational-Demo
|3.50 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live11
|4.60 × 5
|
VTMarkets-Live 8
|5.00 × 1
|
HFMarketsSV-Live Server 3
|5.57 × 94
|
Axi-US06-Live
|6.00 × 1
|
FxPro.com-Real05
|7.25 × 16
|
VantageInternational-Live 3
|9.78 × 9
|
RoboForex-ProCent-5
|14.11 × 65
|
VTMarkets-Live
|15.00 × 1
|
UltimaMarkets-Live 2
|25.00 × 1
AC EU GU
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
12%
0
0
USD
USD
1.3K
USD
USD
2
100%
68
80%
66%
5.63
2.03
USD
USD
10%
1:500