- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
38
Profit Trades:
37 (97.36%)
Loss Trades:
1 (2.63%)
Best trade:
38.70 USD
Worst trade:
-20.69 USD
Gross Profit:
341.71 USD (40 301 pips)
Gross Loss:
-20.69 USD (2 298 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
20 (222.71 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
222.71 USD (20)
Sharpe Ratio:
1.17
Trading activity:
0.34%
Max deposit load:
37.72%
Latest trade:
9 hours ago
Trades per week:
12
Avg holding time:
8 minutes
Recovery Factor:
15.52
Long Trades:
38 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
16.52
Expected Payoff:
8.45 USD
Average Profit:
9.24 USD
Average Loss:
-20.69 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-20.69 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-20.69 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
32.10%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
20.69 USD (1.85%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
1.85% (20.69 USD)
By Equity:
4.76% (59.02 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD_i
|38
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD_i
|321
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD_i
|38K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +38.70 USD
Worst trade: -21 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 20
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +222.71 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -20.69 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exispro-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
Trading is conducted using the Creo Scalper EA advisor https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/146980
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
32%
0
0
USD
USD
1.3K
USD
USD
4
100%
38
97%
0%
16.51
8.45
USD
USD
5%
1:100