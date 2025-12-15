- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
207
Profit Trades:
186 (89.85%)
Loss Trades:
21 (10.14%)
Best trade:
34.09 USD
Worst trade:
-19.36 USD
Gross Profit:
555.43 USD (33 632 pips)
Gross Loss:
-88.74 USD (7 745 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
32 (108.63 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
108.63 USD (32)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.61
Trading activity:
81.30%
Max deposit load:
4.36%
Latest trade:
11 hours ago
Trades per week:
140
Avg holding time:
50 minutes
Recovery Factor:
23.31
Long Trades:
139 (67.15%)
Short Trades:
68 (32.85%)
Profit Factor:
6.26
Expected Payoff:
2.25 USD
Average Profit:
2.99 USD
Average Loss:
-4.23 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-19.36 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-19.36 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
21.32%
Algo trading:
54%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
20.02 USD (2.96%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.66% (17.77 USD)
By Equity:
34.06% (190.45 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|206
|EURUSD
|1
|
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|468
|EURUSD
|-1
|
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|26K
|EURUSD
|-78
|
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +34.09 USD
Worst trade: -19 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 32
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +108.63 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -19.36 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Tickmill-Live04" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Pepperstone-Edge01
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarkets-Live01
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 2
|
Tickmill-Live09
|0.00 × 2
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.00 × 1
|
EquitiGroup-Live
|0.33 × 3
|
Tickmill-Live
|0.46 × 606
|
ICMarkets-Live18
|0.50 × 60
|
ICMarkets-Live07
|0.57 × 223
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|0.63 × 57
|
TickmillAsia-Live06
|0.67 × 6
|
ICMarkets-Live09
|0.67 × 3
|
ICMarkets-Live03
|0.67 × 6
|
Tickmill-Live02
|0.69 × 941
|
ICMarkets-Live04
|0.80 × 15
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|0.83 × 29
|
LQD1-Live01
|0.90 × 98
|
FIBO-FIBO Group MT4 Real Server
|0.99 × 94
|
ICMarkets-Live05
|1.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|1.05 × 82
|
Pepperstone-Edge12
|1.08 × 66
|
ICMarkets-Live12
|1.18 × 788
|
Tickcopy-Real
|1.20 × 5
|
ICMarketsSC-Live03
|1.30 × 20
|
ICMarkets-Live10
|1.34 × 2851
