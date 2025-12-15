The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Tickmill-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

AdmiralMarkets-Live 0.00 × 1 FxPro-MT5 0.00 × 10 TickmillUK-Live 0.10 × 48 Tickmill-Live 0.15 × 1666 log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor