- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
45
Profit Trades:
42 (93.33%)
Loss Trades:
3 (6.67%)
Best trade:
148.86 USD
Worst trade:
-218.10 USD
Gross Profit:
601.49 USD (23 002 pips)
Gross Loss:
-401.02 USD (13 338 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
31 (235.39 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
244.56 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.15
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
40.11%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
27
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
0.68
Long Trades:
28 (62.22%)
Short Trades:
17 (37.78%)
Profit Factor:
1.50
Expected Payoff:
4.45 USD
Average Profit:
14.32 USD
Average Loss:
-133.67 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-218.10 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-218.10 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
10.68%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
278.66 USD
Maximal:
296.54 USD (251.56%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
14.71% (296.54 USD)
By Equity:
4.40% (88.07 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|25
|US30
|15
|DE40
|5
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|95
|US30
|2
|DE40
|104
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|3.5K
|US30
|2.6K
|DE40
|3.5K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
BlueberryMarkets-Demo
|0.00 × 4
|
VantageInternational-Live 6
|0.00 × 1
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-MT5Real29
|0.00 × 1
|
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|0.00 × 6
|
EverestCM-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Eightcap-Live
|0.89 × 55
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|0.90 × 10
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|1.00 × 1
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|1.05 × 20
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|1.29 × 451
|
ICMarketsAU-Live
|1.46 × 224
|
ICMarkets-MT5-4
|1.67 × 3
|
BlueberryMarkets-Live
|1.74 × 217
|
Exness-MT5Real9
|1.79 × 39
|
FXPIG-Server
|1.87 × 47
|
ThreeTrader-Live
|2.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real15
|2.37 × 877
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|2.44 × 18
|
Exness-MT5Real
|2.68 × 98
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|2.81 × 192
|
Exness-MT5Real17
|2.82 × 17
Go to the moon
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
200 USD per month
0%
0
0
USD
USD
2.2K
USD
USD
5
100%
45
93%
3%
1.49
4.45
USD
USD
15%
1:500