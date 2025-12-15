- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
14
Profit Trades:
6 (42.85%)
Loss Trades:
8 (57.14%)
Best trade:
99.84 USD
Worst trade:
-101.86 USD
Gross Profit:
556.37 USD (28 011 pips)
Gross Loss:
-597.14 USD (29 551 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
6 (556.37 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
556.37 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.03
Trading activity:
27.64%
Max deposit load:
1.24%
Latest trade:
4 hours ago
Trades per week:
16
Avg holding time:
16 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.09
Long Trades:
11 (78.57%)
Short Trades:
3 (21.43%)
Profit Factor:
0.93
Expected Payoff:
-2.91 USD
Average Profit:
92.73 USD
Average Loss:
-74.64 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-454.94 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-454.94 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
-0.41%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
454.94 USD
Maximal:
454.94 USD (4.55%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
4.55% (454.94 USD)
By Equity:
0.26% (25.48 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|14
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|-41
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|-1.5K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +99.84 USD
Worst trade: -102 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +556.37 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -454.94 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Exness-Real16
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.00 × 1
|
AGMGroupLtd-Real
|0.00 × 4
|
Darwinex-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
MTrading-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
FXDD-MT4 Live Server 2
|0.00 × 1
|
XM.COM-Real 6
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-Prime
|0.00 × 3
|
SucdenFinancial-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
|0.00 × 3
|
SVSFX-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Deltastock-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Hadwins-Global Trader
|0.00 × 2
|
SFM-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
FXOpen-Real1
|0.00 × 2
|
GO4X-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeNation-LiveBravo
|0.00 × 1
|
QTrade-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.00 × 2
|
MGK-MAIN
|0.00 × 5
|
AIGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ForexClubBY-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
|0.00 × 1
|
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real29
|0.00 × 2
Auto Assist Trade
Provide by Traders Family
Balance : $10.000
Provide by Traders Family
Cooked by TimeFreedom.id
Balance : $10.000
Start Trade : January 1, 2026
Lot : 0.05
Pair : XAUUSD
Broker : MaxRichGroup
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
33 USD per month
-0%
0
0
USD
USD
10K
USD
USD
1
0%
14
42%
28%
0.93
-2.91
USD
USD
5%
1:50