- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
23
Profit Trades:
17 (73.91%)
Loss Trades:
6 (26.09%)
Best trade:
40.15 USD
Worst trade:
-26.64 USD
Gross Profit:
272.10 USD (9 378 pips)
Gross Loss:
-81.37 USD (456 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
13 (247.16 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
247.16 USD (13)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.48
Trading activity:
56.38%
Max deposit load:
7.28%
Latest trade:
5 days ago
Trades per week:
26
Avg holding time:
3 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.39
Long Trades:
12 (52.17%)
Short Trades:
11 (47.83%)
Profit Factor:
3.34
Expected Payoff:
8.29 USD
Average Profit:
16.01 USD
Average Loss:
-13.56 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-79.87 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-79.87 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
3.18%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
79.87 USD (1.28%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
1.28% (79.87 USD)
By Equity:
2.44% (151.14 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|11
|AUDNZD
|3
|AUDCHF
|2
|EURUSD
|2
|GBPAUD
|2
|CADCHF
|1
|XAGUSD
|1
|EURJPY
|1
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|233
|AUDNZD
|-35
|AUDCHF
|13
|EURUSD
|-45
|GBPAUD
|3
|CADCHF
|7
|XAGUSD
|4
|EURJPY
|11
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|8.7K
|AUDNZD
|-102
|AUDCHF
|79
|EURUSD
|-286
|GBPAUD
|65
|CADCHF
|41
|XAGUSD
|84
|EURJPY
|342
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +40.15 USD
Worst trade: -27 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 13
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +247.16 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -79.87 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-Live26" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarketsSC-Live02
|0.00 × 3
|
Tickmill-Live04
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live06
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live19
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live32
|0.00 × 2
|
FXCL-Main2
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real3
|0.00 × 9
|
FBSInc-Real-11
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.12 × 17
|
ICMarketsSC-Live18
|0.17 × 6
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|0.22 × 155
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.23 × 57
|
ICMarketsSC-Live11
|0.26 × 109
|
ICMarkets-Live22
|0.30 × 30
|
FPMarkets-Live2
|1.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live14
|1.02 × 66
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|1.04 × 1849
|
Exness-Real17
|1.06 × 203
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|1.08 × 400
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|1.21 × 339
|
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|1.25 × 60
|
RoboForex-ECN-2
|1.37 × 735
|
SaracenInc-Live
|1.50 × 109
|
RoboForex-ECN
|1.66 × 79
|
Coinexx-Live
|1.75 × 4
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
3%
0
0
USD
USD
6.2K
USD
USD
1
0%
23
73%
56%
3.34
8.29
USD
USD
2%
1:400