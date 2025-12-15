SignalsSections
Alexander Kobets

SPARTAN

Alexander Kobets
0 reviews
2 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 -16%
Bybit-Live
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
202
Profit Trades:
80 (39.60%)
Loss Trades:
122 (60.40%)
Best trade:
18.07 UST
Worst trade:
-18.46 UST
Gross Profit:
120.17 UST (4 206 pips)
Gross Loss:
-230.86 UST (7 081 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
12 (3.42 UST)
Maximal consecutive profit:
36.08 UST (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.11
Trading activity:
5.66%
Max deposit load:
96.58%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
167
Avg holding time:
16 minutes
Recovery Factor:
-0.92
Long Trades:
119 (58.91%)
Short Trades:
83 (41.09%)
Profit Factor:
0.52
Expected Payoff:
-0.55 UST
Average Profit:
1.50 UST
Average Loss:
-1.89 UST
Maximum consecutive losses:
23 (-20.80 UST)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-57.10 UST (10)
Monthly growth:
-15.81%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
119.85 UST
Maximal:
119.85 UST (17.12%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
16.44% (115.05 UST)
By Equity:
3.08% (19.03 UST)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GBPJPY+ 21
USDJPY+ 18
NZDJPY+ 16
CADJPY+ 15
EURJPY+ 15
CHFJPY+ 14
AUDJPY+ 14
GBPUSD+ 11
GBPNZD+ 9
GBPCAD+ 8
EURGBP+ 8
GBPCHF+ 7
NZDUSD+ 6
GBPAUD+ 6
USDCAD+ 5
EURUSD+ 5
AUDUSD+ 4
USDCHF+ 4
NZDCAD+ 3
EURNZD+ 3
AUDNZD+ 2
NZDCHF+ 2
EURCAD+ 2
AUDCAD+ 1
CADCHF+ 1
EURCHF+ 1
EURAUD+ 1
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPJPY+ -23
USDJPY+ -1
NZDJPY+ -7
CADJPY+ -2
EURJPY+ -3
CHFJPY+ 1
AUDJPY+ -7
GBPUSD+ -13
GBPNZD+ -11
GBPCAD+ -14
EURGBP+ -10
GBPCHF+ -14
NZDUSD+ -2
GBPAUD+ 0
USDCAD+ -2
EURUSD+ 1
AUDUSD+ -3
USDCHF+ 0
NZDCAD+ -1
EURNZD+ 0
AUDNZD+ 0
NZDCHF+ -1
EURCAD+ 0
AUDCAD+ 0
CADCHF+ 0
EURCHF+ 0
EURAUD+ 0
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPJPY+ -765
USDJPY+ -85
NZDJPY+ -172
CADJPY+ -111
EURJPY+ -40
CHFJPY+ -83
AUDJPY+ -200
GBPUSD+ -275
GBPNZD+ -268
GBPCAD+ -391
EURGBP+ -54
GBPCHF+ -306
NZDUSD+ -37
GBPAUD+ -8
USDCAD+ -81
EURUSD+ 104
AUDUSD+ -66
USDCHF+ 15
NZDCAD+ -61
EURNZD+ 1
AUDNZD+ -6
NZDCHF+ -53
EURCAD+ 1
AUDCAD+ -16
CADCHF+ -18
EURCHF+ 18
EURAUD+ 82
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +18.07 UST
Worst trade: -18 UST
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 10
Maximal consecutive profit: +3.42 UST
Maximal consecutive loss: -20.80 UST

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Bybit-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

My strategy is aimed at capturing significant price movements, which provides a potential profit many times higher than the initial investment. I focus on trades with an attractive risk-reward ratio, which is the key to long-term success.
No reviews
2025.12.16 09:21
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.16 08:18
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.15 19:06
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.15 19:06
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.14 10:14
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.14 10:14
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.14 10:14
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
