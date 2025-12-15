- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
202
Profit Trades:
80 (39.60%)
Loss Trades:
122 (60.40%)
Best trade:
18.07 UST
Worst trade:
-18.46 UST
Gross Profit:
120.17 UST (4 206 pips)
Gross Loss:
-230.86 UST (7 081 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
12 (3.42 UST)
Maximal consecutive profit:
36.08 UST (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.11
Trading activity:
5.66%
Max deposit load:
96.58%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
167
Avg holding time:
16 minutes
Recovery Factor:
-0.92
Long Trades:
119 (58.91%)
Short Trades:
83 (41.09%)
Profit Factor:
0.52
Expected Payoff:
-0.55 UST
Average Profit:
1.50 UST
Average Loss:
-1.89 UST
Maximum consecutive losses:
23 (-20.80 UST)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-57.10 UST (10)
Monthly growth:
-15.81%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
119.85 UST
Maximal:
119.85 UST (17.12%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
16.44% (115.05 UST)
By Equity:
3.08% (19.03 UST)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPJPY+
|21
|USDJPY+
|18
|NZDJPY+
|16
|CADJPY+
|15
|EURJPY+
|15
|CHFJPY+
|14
|AUDJPY+
|14
|GBPUSD+
|11
|GBPNZD+
|9
|GBPCAD+
|8
|EURGBP+
|8
|GBPCHF+
|7
|NZDUSD+
|6
|GBPAUD+
|6
|USDCAD+
|5
|EURUSD+
|5
|AUDUSD+
|4
|USDCHF+
|4
|NZDCAD+
|3
|EURNZD+
|3
|AUDNZD+
|2
|NZDCHF+
|2
|EURCAD+
|2
|AUDCAD+
|1
|CADCHF+
|1
|EURCHF+
|1
|EURAUD+
|1
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPJPY+
|-23
|USDJPY+
|-1
|NZDJPY+
|-7
|CADJPY+
|-2
|EURJPY+
|-3
|CHFJPY+
|1
|AUDJPY+
|-7
|GBPUSD+
|-13
|GBPNZD+
|-11
|GBPCAD+
|-14
|EURGBP+
|-10
|GBPCHF+
|-14
|NZDUSD+
|-2
|GBPAUD+
|0
|USDCAD+
|-2
|EURUSD+
|1
|AUDUSD+
|-3
|USDCHF+
|0
|NZDCAD+
|-1
|EURNZD+
|0
|AUDNZD+
|0
|NZDCHF+
|-1
|EURCAD+
|0
|AUDCAD+
|0
|CADCHF+
|0
|EURCHF+
|0
|EURAUD+
|0
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPJPY+
|-765
|USDJPY+
|-85
|NZDJPY+
|-172
|CADJPY+
|-111
|EURJPY+
|-40
|CHFJPY+
|-83
|AUDJPY+
|-200
|GBPUSD+
|-275
|GBPNZD+
|-268
|GBPCAD+
|-391
|EURGBP+
|-54
|GBPCHF+
|-306
|NZDUSD+
|-37
|GBPAUD+
|-8
|USDCAD+
|-81
|EURUSD+
|104
|AUDUSD+
|-66
|USDCHF+
|15
|NZDCAD+
|-61
|EURNZD+
|1
|AUDNZD+
|-6
|NZDCHF+
|-53
|EURCAD+
|1
|AUDCAD+
|-16
|CADCHF+
|-18
|EURCHF+
|18
|EURAUD+
|82
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +18.07 UST
Worst trade: -18 UST
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 10
Maximal consecutive profit: +3.42 UST
Maximal consecutive loss: -20.80 UST
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Bybit-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
My strategy is aimed at capturing significant price movements, which provides a potential profit many times higher than the initial investment. I focus on trades with an attractive risk-reward ratio, which is the key to long-term success.
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
-16%
0
0
USD
USD
589
UST
UST
2
99%
202
39%
6%
0.52
-0.55
UST
UST
16%
1:500