SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Lazy trader
Nikolay Gerasimchyk

Lazy trader

Nikolay Gerasimchyk
0 reviews
Reliability
11 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 56%
RoboForex-ECN-3
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
50
Profit Trades:
28 (56.00%)
Loss Trades:
22 (44.00%)
Best trade:
30.35 USD
Worst trade:
-22.42 USD
Gross Profit:
216.02 USD (13 944 pips)
Gross Loss:
-186.75 USD (8 767 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
6 (28.14 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
60.17 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.13
Trading activity:
49.75%
Max deposit load:
22.96%
Latest trade:
7 hours ago
Trades per week:
6
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
0.52
Long Trades:
31 (62.00%)
Short Trades:
19 (38.00%)
Profit Factor:
1.16
Expected Payoff:
0.59 USD
Average Profit:
7.72 USD
Average Loss:
-8.49 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-56.74 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-56.74 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
11.24%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
56.74 USD (51.80%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
51.80% (56.74 USD)
By Equity:
33.61% (34.70 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GBPUSD 49
EURUSD 1
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPUSD 32
EURUSD -2
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPUSD 5.2K
EURUSD -59
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +30.35 USD
Worst trade: -22 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +28.14 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -56.74 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN-3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-Real11
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live23
0.00 × 5
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live33
0.00 × 2
VantageInternational-Live 14
0.00 × 3
RoboForex-ECN-2
0.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Live5
0.00 × 1
DooPrime-Live 2
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge11
0.06 × 16
ICMarketsSC-Live11
0.20 × 109
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
0.21 × 627
Exness-Real17
0.22 × 369
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
0.22 × 1415
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN2
0.25 × 278
ThreeTrader-Live
0.39 × 145
Tickmill-Live10
0.40 × 5
RoboForex-ECN
0.41 × 603
ICMarketsSC-Live07
0.45 × 60
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.54 × 13
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.57 × 7
FusionMarkets-Live
0.70 × 828
AxioryAsia-06Live
0.75 × 562
AxioryAsia-02Live
0.75 × 8
Alpari-Pro.ECN2
0.78 × 114
ICMarketsSC-Live08
0.88 × 16
44 more...
Manual trading strategy. Trading is carried out with a predetermined take profit and stop loss level. For the first three months, trading was carried out to maximize profit with a risk of 6%. From the beginning of 2026, the risk per trade will be reduced to a conservative level of 2-3%.
No reviews
2025.12.30 16:50
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.30 06:41
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.22 17:41
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.59% of days out of 63 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.22 17:41
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.22 17:41
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.12.22 16:41
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.15 17:03
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.15 17:03
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.15 07:57
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 3.77% of days out of 53 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.12 16:32
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
