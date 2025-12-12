- Growth
Trades:
50
Profit Trades:
28 (56.00%)
Loss Trades:
22 (44.00%)
Best trade:
30.35 USD
Worst trade:
-22.42 USD
Gross Profit:
216.02 USD (13 944 pips)
Gross Loss:
-186.75 USD (8 767 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
6 (28.14 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
60.17 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.13
Trading activity:
49.75%
Max deposit load:
22.96%
Latest trade:
7 hours ago
Trades per week:
6
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
0.52
Long Trades:
31 (62.00%)
Short Trades:
19 (38.00%)
Profit Factor:
1.16
Expected Payoff:
0.59 USD
Average Profit:
7.72 USD
Average Loss:
-8.49 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-56.74 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-56.74 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
11.24%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
56.74 USD (51.80%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
51.80% (56.74 USD)
By Equity:
33.61% (34.70 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPUSD
|49
|EURUSD
|1
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPUSD
|32
|EURUSD
|-2
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPUSD
|5.2K
|EURUSD
|-59
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +30.35 USD
Worst trade: -22 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +28.14 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -56.74 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN-3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Exness-Real11
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|0.00 × 5
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|0.00 × 2
|
VantageInternational-Live 14
|0.00 × 3
|
RoboForex-ECN-2
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live5
|0.00 × 1
|
DooPrime-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge11
|0.06 × 16
|
ICMarketsSC-Live11
|0.20 × 109
|
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
|0.21 × 627
|
Exness-Real17
|0.22 × 369
|
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
|0.22 × 1415
|
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN2
|0.25 × 278
|
ThreeTrader-Live
|0.39 × 145
|
Tickmill-Live10
|0.40 × 5
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.41 × 603
|
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|0.45 × 60
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|0.54 × 13
|
ICMarketsSC-Live19
|0.57 × 7
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.70 × 828
|
AxioryAsia-06Live
|0.75 × 562
|
AxioryAsia-02Live
|0.75 × 8
|
Alpari-Pro.ECN2
|0.78 × 114
|
ICMarketsSC-Live08
|0.88 × 16
Manual trading strategy. Trading is carried out with a predetermined take profit and stop loss level. For the first three months, trading was carried out to maximize profit with a risk of 6%. From the beginning of 2026, the risk per trade will be reduced to a conservative level of 2-3%.
No reviews
