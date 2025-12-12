The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-Live08" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-Live26 0.00 × 1 ICMarketsSC-Live25 0.00 × 1 FusionMarkets-Live 0.00 × 1 ICMarketsSC-Live16 0.27 × 51 DooFintech-Live 5 0.71 × 7 ICMarketsSC-Live23 1.06 × 16 ICMarketsSC-Live11 1.20 × 61 ICMarketsSC-Live20 1.71 × 38 ICMarketsSC-Live10 1.77 × 26 ICMarketsSC-Live06 1.85 × 88 ICMarketsSC-Live07 1.98 × 299 Exness-Real20 2.12 × 78 ICMarketsSC-Live24 2.14 × 69 ICMarketsSC-Live31 2.20 × 20 ICMarketsSC-Live32 2.53 × 119 BlueberryMarkets2-Real2 2.60 × 30 JustMarkets-Live3 2.88 × 42 Alpari-Pro.ECN 3.00 × 1 ForexTimeFXTM-ECN 3.11 × 423 Exness-Real9 3.38 × 8 ICMarketsSC-Live33 3.60 × 129 BlackBullMarkets-Live 3.66 × 62 ICMarketsSC-Live08 3.76 × 450 Pepperstone-Edge03 4.93 × 42 Pepperstone-Edge12 5.85 × 13 10 more... To see trades in realtime, please log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor