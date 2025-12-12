- Growth
Trades:
33
Profit Trades:
21 (63.63%)
Loss Trades:
12 (36.36%)
Best trade:
1 769.60 USD
Worst trade:
-1 718.40 USD
Gross Profit:
11 260.73 USD (21 640 pips)
Gross Loss:
-9 577.97 USD (24 379 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
6 (2 099.45 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
3 003.20 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.14
Trading activity:
21.82%
Max deposit load:
10.93%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
14
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.45
Long Trades:
29 (87.88%)
Short Trades:
4 (12.12%)
Profit Factor:
1.18
Expected Payoff:
50.99 USD
Average Profit:
536.23 USD
Average Loss:
-798.16 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-1 419.60 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2 372.37 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
9.20%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
2 284.44 USD
Maximal:
3 773.49 USD (58.15%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
32.80% (3 773.49 USD)
By Equity:
19.00% (1 485.20 USD)
Distribution
Symbol
Deals
Sell
Buy
XAUUSD
33
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
Symbol
Gross Profit, USD
Loss, USD
Profit, USD
XAUUSD
1.7K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
Symbol
Gross Profit, pips
Loss, pips
Profit, pips
XAUUSD
-2.7K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-Live08" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live16
|0.27 × 51
|
DooFintech-Live 5
|0.71 × 7
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|1.06 × 16
|
ICMarketsSC-Live11
|1.20 × 61
|
ICMarketsSC-Live20
|1.71 × 38
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|1.77 × 26
|
ICMarketsSC-Live06
|1.85 × 88
|
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|1.98 × 299
|
Exness-Real20
|2.12 × 78
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|2.14 × 69
|
ICMarketsSC-Live31
|2.20 × 20
|
ICMarketsSC-Live32
|2.53 × 119
|
BlueberryMarkets2-Real2
|2.60 × 30
|
JustMarkets-Live3
|2.88 × 42
|
Alpari-Pro.ECN
|3.00 × 1
|
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN
|3.11 × 423
|
Exness-Real9
|3.38 × 8
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|3.60 × 129
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|3.66 × 62
|
ICMarketsSC-Live08
|3.76 × 450
|
Pepperstone-Edge03
|4.93 × 42
|
Pepperstone-Edge12
|5.85 × 13
Trade XAUUSD only.
