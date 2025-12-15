- Growth
Trades:
71
Profit Trades:
26 (36.61%)
Loss Trades:
45 (63.38%)
Best trade:
41.36 USD
Worst trade:
-24.28 USD
Gross Profit:
663.38 USD (336 757 pips)
Gross Loss:
-621.73 USD (346 765 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
5 (76.51 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
83.59 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.07
Trading activity:
14.13%
Max deposit load:
21.99%
Latest trade:
15 hours ago
Trades per week:
16
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.32
Long Trades:
42 (59.15%)
Short Trades:
29 (40.85%)
Profit Factor:
1.07
Expected Payoff:
0.59 USD
Average Profit:
25.51 USD
Average Loss:
-13.82 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-101.41 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-122.47 USD (7)
Monthly growth:
21.65%
Algo trading:
85%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
15.13 USD
Maximal:
131.34 USD (35.29%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
37.20% (129.42 USD)
By Equity:
5.36% (15.91 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSDm
|71
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSDm
|42
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSDm
|-10K
|
200K 400K 600K
|
200K 400K 600K
|
200K 400K 600K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +41.36 USD
Worst trade: -24 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +76.51 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -101.41 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
Good trading strategy, with SL and TP, profit 20% to 50% a month
No reviews
