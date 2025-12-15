SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Nguyen Quang Huy 12
Quang Huy Nguyen

Nguyen Quang Huy 12

Quang Huy Nguyen
0 reviews
Reliability
5 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 22%
Exness-Real
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
71
Profit Trades:
26 (36.61%)
Loss Trades:
45 (63.38%)
Best trade:
41.36 USD
Worst trade:
-24.28 USD
Gross Profit:
663.38 USD (336 757 pips)
Gross Loss:
-621.73 USD (346 765 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
5 (76.51 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
83.59 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.07
Trading activity:
14.13%
Max deposit load:
21.99%
Latest trade:
15 hours ago
Trades per week:
16
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.32
Long Trades:
42 (59.15%)
Short Trades:
29 (40.85%)
Profit Factor:
1.07
Expected Payoff:
0.59 USD
Average Profit:
25.51 USD
Average Loss:
-13.82 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-101.41 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-122.47 USD (7)
Monthly growth:
21.65%
Algo trading:
85%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
15.13 USD
Maximal:
131.34 USD (35.29%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
37.20% (129.42 USD)
By Equity:
5.36% (15.91 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSDm 71
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSDm 42
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSDm -10K
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +41.36 USD
Worst trade: -24 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +76.51 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -101.41 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Good trading strategy, with SL and TP, profit 20% to 50% a month
No reviews
2025.12.26 16:14
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.26 16:14
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.26 16:14
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.85% of days out of 26 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.26 15:14
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.85% of days out of 26 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.16 01:12
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.16 01:12
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.15 16:03
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.15 16:03
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.12 10:08
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.12 10:08
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.12 10:08
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
