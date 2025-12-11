- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
13
Profit Trades:
12 (92.30%)
Loss Trades:
1 (7.69%)
Best trade:
15.12 EUR
Worst trade:
-8.52 EUR
Gross Profit:
77.62 EUR (1 491 pips)
Gross Loss:
-8.52 EUR (143 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
10 (57.37 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
57.37 EUR (10)
Sharpe Ratio:
1.13
Trading activity:
93.97%
Max deposit load:
1.74%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
8
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
8.11
Long Trades:
7 (53.85%)
Short Trades:
6 (46.15%)
Profit Factor:
9.11
Expected Payoff:
5.32 EUR
Average Profit:
6.47 EUR
Average Loss:
-8.52 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-8.52 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-8.52 EUR (1)
Monthly growth:
3.46%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 EUR
Maximal:
8.52 EUR (0.41%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.41% (8.52 EUR)
By Equity:
2.98% (59.90 EUR)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|NZDCAD
|5
|AUDNZD
|5
|AUDCAD
|3
|
1 2 3 4 5
|
1 2 3 4 5
|
1 2 3 4 5
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|NZDCAD
|35
|AUDNZD
|29
|AUDCAD
|15
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|NZDCAD
|553
|AUDNZD
|583
|AUDCAD
|212
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +15.12 EUR
Worst trade: -9 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 10
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +57.37 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -8.52 EUR
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-Live17" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarketsSC-Live06
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live17
|0.23 × 148
|
ICMarkets-Live03
|0.33 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live32
|0.35 × 104
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|0.53 × 171
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|0.95 × 775
|
TradersWay-Live
|2.33 × 3
|
RoboForex-ECN
|2.71 × 381
|
Pepperstone-Edge07
|3.00 × 26
|
OctaInvestamaIDN-BRJ-Real1
|5.47 × 19
|
PlaceATrade-Real-4
|6.45 × 277
Grid Trading on AUDCAD,NZDCAD,AUDNZD. Goal is 10-15%/monthly with expected DD 70%. Use maximum 0.1 lot per 2000 and leverage 1:500.
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
3%
0
0
USD
USD
2K
EUR
EUR
2
100%
13
92%
94%
9.11
5.32
EUR
EUR
3%
1:500