Trades:
43
Profit Trades:
26 (60.46%)
Loss Trades:
17 (39.53%)
Best trade:
121.44 USD
Worst trade:
-164.88 USD
Gross Profit:
382.67 USD (8 080 pips)
Gross Loss:
-469.31 USD (8 579 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
8 (30.63 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
121.44 USD (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.04
Trading activity:
92.65%
Max deposit load:
4.25%
Latest trade:
9 minutes ago
Trades per week:
27
Avg holding time:
20 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.27
Long Trades:
20 (46.51%)
Short Trades:
23 (53.49%)
Profit Factor:
0.82
Expected Payoff:
-2.01 USD
Average Profit:
14.72 USD
Average Loss:
-27.61 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-3.79 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-326.64 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
-0.86%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
214.11 USD
Maximal:
326.68 USD (3.21%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
3.21% (326.68 USD)
By Equity:
10.88% (1 106.56 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|17
|AUDCAD
|12
|AUDNZD
|9
|NZDCAD
|5
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|-84
|AUDCAD
|-10
|AUDNZD
|2
|NZDCAD
|6
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|-327
|AUDCAD
|-712
|AUDNZD
|150
|NZDCAD
|390
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +121.44 USD
Worst trade: -165 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 1
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +30.63 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -3.79 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Headway-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live12
|0.00 × 3
|
UltimaMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge05
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|0.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|1.00 × 3
|
TitanFX-02
|5.03 × 34
|
FBS-Real-2
|6.44 × 138
|
SwitchMarkets-Real
|6.67 × 18
|
Tickmill-Live09
|7.35 × 267
|
Pepperstone-Edge01
|7.76 × 63
|
EightcapLtd-Real-4
|8.21 × 583
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|11.52 × 56
|
RoboForex-ProCent-5
|12.85 × 172
|
RoboForex-ProCent-8
|14.17 × 119
|
KeyToMarkets-Live
|15.00 × 3
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|18.00 × 1
|
Alpari-ECN1
|19.33 × 46
|
ICMarketsSC-Live17
|24.99 × 75
- Non Martingale
- Soft Locking
- Mix Gold & Currency
- Soft Locking
- Mix Gold & Currency
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
-1%
0
0
USD
USD
10K
USD
USD
2
100%
43
60%
93%
0.81
-2.01
USD
USD
11%
1:500