Trades:
120
Profit Trades:
90 (75.00%)
Loss Trades:
30 (25.00%)
Best trade:
515.40 USD
Worst trade:
-221.20 USD
Gross Profit:
4 791.59 USD (40 008 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 314.02 USD (109 933 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
13 (2 437.90 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
2 437.90 USD (13)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.24
Trading activity:
1.32%
Max deposit load:
14.83%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
2
Avg holding time:
45 minutes
Recovery Factor:
8.43
Long Trades:
73 (60.83%)
Short Trades:
47 (39.17%)
Profit Factor:
3.65
Expected Payoff:
28.98 USD
Average Profit:
53.24 USD
Average Loss:
-43.80 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-14.88 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-352.65 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
119.60%
Annual Forecast:
1 451.15%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
82.71 USD
Maximal:
412.65 USD (52.75%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
17.30% (412.65 USD)
By Equity:
7.36% (228.90 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|54
|USDJPY
|34
|US30
|17
|BTCUSD
|15
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|3.6K
|USDJPY
|-126
|US30
|-4
|BTCUSD
|-40
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|16K
|USDJPY
|353
|US30
|-3.6K
|BTCUSD
|-82K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +515.40 USD
Worst trade: -221 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 13
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +2 437.90 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -14.88 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FPMarketsLLC-Live4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live17
|0.00 × 1
|
Axi-US12-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
FPMarketsSC-Live4
|0.09 × 11
|
EGlobalTrade-Classic3
|1.17 × 6
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live4
|1.50 × 76
|
RoboForex-ECN
|2.00 × 6
|
Axi.SVG-US10-Live
|7.49 × 86
|
Pepperstone-Edge01
|9.83 × 6
|
VantageInternational-Live 3
|13.62 × 13
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|16.71 × 7
|
Fyntura-Live
|28.22 × 18
|
OctaFX-Real3
|800.33 × 3
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
276%
0
0
USD
USD
4.5K
USD
USD
20
99%
120
75%
1%
3.64
28.98
USD
USD
17%
1:500