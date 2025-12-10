SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Samurai AI
Samurai AI

0 reviews
Reliability
20 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 276%
FPMarketsLLC-Live4
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
120
Profit Trades:
90 (75.00%)
Loss Trades:
30 (25.00%)
Best trade:
515.40 USD
Worst trade:
-221.20 USD
Gross Profit:
4 791.59 USD (40 008 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 314.02 USD (109 933 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
13 (2 437.90 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
2 437.90 USD (13)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.24
Trading activity:
1.32%
Max deposit load:
14.83%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
2
Avg holding time:
45 minutes
Recovery Factor:
8.43
Long Trades:
73 (60.83%)
Short Trades:
47 (39.17%)
Profit Factor:
3.65
Expected Payoff:
28.98 USD
Average Profit:
53.24 USD
Average Loss:
-43.80 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-14.88 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-352.65 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
119.60%
Annual Forecast:
1 451.15%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
82.71 USD
Maximal:
412.65 USD (52.75%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
17.30% (412.65 USD)
By Equity:
7.36% (228.90 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 54
USDJPY 34
US30 17
BTCUSD 15
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 3.6K
USDJPY -126
US30 -4
BTCUSD -40
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 16K
USDJPY 353
US30 -3.6K
BTCUSD -82K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +515.40 USD
Worst trade: -221 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 13
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +2 437.90 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -14.88 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FPMarketsLLC-Live4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

FusionMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live17
0.00 × 1
Axi-US12-Live
0.00 × 4
FPMarketsSC-Live4
0.09 × 11
EGlobalTrade-Classic3
1.17 × 6
FPMarketsLLC-Live4
1.50 × 76
RoboForex-ECN
2.00 × 6
Axi.SVG-US10-Live
7.49 × 86
Pepperstone-Edge01
9.83 × 6
VantageInternational-Live 3
13.62 × 13
ICMarketsSC-Live26
16.71 × 7
Fyntura-Live
28.22 × 18
OctaFX-Real3
800.33 × 3
No reviews
2025.12.18 17:08
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.17 18:54
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.10 20:37
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.