SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / RFX HIGH RISK
Dhany Esperanza

RFX HIGH RISK

Dhany Esperanza
0 reviews
Reliability
5 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 36%
RoboForex-ECN
1:300
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
23
Profit Trades:
15 (65.21%)
Loss Trades:
8 (34.78%)
Best trade:
6.70 USD
Worst trade:
-6.45 USD
Gross Profit:
27.31 USD (3 472 pips)
Gross Loss:
-16.56 USD (2 167 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
5 (10.49 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
10.49 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.23
Trading activity:
28.87%
Max deposit load:
23.13%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
2
Avg holding time:
17 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.66
Long Trades:
13 (56.52%)
Short Trades:
10 (43.48%)
Profit Factor:
1.65
Expected Payoff:
0.47 USD
Average Profit:
1.82 USD
Average Loss:
-2.07 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-4.02 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-6.45 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
32.48%
Algo trading:
82%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1.68 USD
Maximal:
6.47 USD (15.00%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
14.98% (6.46 USD)
By Equity:
15.12% (6.52 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GBPUSD 14
GBPNZD 4
GBPCAD 4
GBPAUD 1
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPUSD 8
GBPNZD 1
GBPCAD 1
GBPAUD 2
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPUSD 804
GBPNZD 151
GBPCAD 101
GBPAUD 249
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +6.70 USD
Worst trade: -6 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +10.49 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -4.02 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
Coinexx-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
FXCC1-Trade
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real8
0.08 × 24
Tickmill-Live
0.29 × 24
VantageFXInternational-Live
0.38 × 48
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.49 × 49
RoboMarketsDE-ECN
0.50 × 2
Alpari-MT5
0.58 × 12
TitanFX-MT5-01
0.67 × 3
RoboForex-ECN
0.79 × 690
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.85 × 662
ScopeMarkets-Live
0.91 × 107
BlackBullMarkets-Live
0.97 × 136
Exness-MT5Real7
1.00 × 2
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
1.41 × 96
Ava-Real 1-MT5
2.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real28
2.00 × 1
Alpari-Real01
2.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.26 × 94
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
2.29 × 14
AdmiralMarkets-Live
2.45 × 259
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
2.67 × 3
VantageInternational-Live
3.04 × 258
22 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2025.12.30 15:50
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.30 14:47
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.23 14:02
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.55% of days out of 22 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.10 10:28
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.10 10:28
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
RFX HIGH RISK
30 USD per month
36%
0
0
USD
41
USD
5
82%
23
65%
29%
1.64
0.47
USD
15%
1:300
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.