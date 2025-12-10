The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

FusionMarkets-Live 0.00 × 1 Coinexx-Live 0.00 × 1 ICMarketsSC-MT5-4 0.00 × 1 FXCC1-Trade 0.00 × 1 Exness-MT5Real8 0.08 × 24 Tickmill-Live 0.29 × 24 VantageFXInternational-Live 0.38 × 48 ForexTimeFXTM-Live01 0.49 × 49 RoboMarketsDE-ECN 0.50 × 2 Alpari-MT5 0.58 × 12 TitanFX-MT5-01 0.67 × 3 RoboForex-ECN 0.79 × 690 ICMarketsSC-MT5 0.85 × 662 ScopeMarkets-Live 0.91 × 107 BlackBullMarkets-Live 0.97 × 136 Exness-MT5Real7 1.00 × 2 ICMarketsEU-MT5-2 1.41 × 96 Ava-Real 1-MT5 2.00 × 1 Exness-MT5Real28 2.00 × 1 Alpari-Real01 2.00 × 1 ICMarketsSC-MT5-2 2.26 × 94 ForexClub-MT5 Real Server 2.29 × 14 AdmiralMarkets-Live 2.45 × 259 Pepperstone-MT5-Live01 2.67 × 3 VantageInternational-Live 3.04 × 258 22 more... To see trades in realtime, please log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor