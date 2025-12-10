- Growth
Trades:
23
Profit Trades:
15 (65.21%)
Loss Trades:
8 (34.78%)
Best trade:
6.70 USD
Worst trade:
-6.45 USD
Gross Profit:
27.31 USD (3 472 pips)
Gross Loss:
-16.56 USD (2 167 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
5 (10.49 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
10.49 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.23
Trading activity:
28.87%
Max deposit load:
23.13%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
2
Avg holding time:
17 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.66
Long Trades:
13 (56.52%)
Short Trades:
10 (43.48%)
Profit Factor:
1.65
Expected Payoff:
0.47 USD
Average Profit:
1.82 USD
Average Loss:
-2.07 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-4.02 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-6.45 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
32.48%
Algo trading:
82%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1.68 USD
Maximal:
6.47 USD (15.00%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
14.98% (6.46 USD)
By Equity:
15.12% (6.52 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPUSD
|14
|GBPNZD
|4
|GBPCAD
|4
|GBPAUD
|1
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPUSD
|8
|GBPNZD
|1
|GBPCAD
|1
|GBPAUD
|2
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPUSD
|804
|GBPNZD
|151
|GBPCAD
|101
|GBPAUD
|249
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +6.70 USD
Worst trade: -6 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +10.49 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -4.02 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Coinexx-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
FXCC1-Trade
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|0.08 × 24
|
Tickmill-Live
|0.29 × 24
|
VantageFXInternational-Live
|0.38 × 48
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|0.49 × 49
|
RoboMarketsDE-ECN
|0.50 × 2
|
Alpari-MT5
|0.58 × 12
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|0.67 × 3
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.79 × 690
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|0.85 × 662
|
ScopeMarkets-Live
|0.91 × 107
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|0.97 × 136
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|1.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|1.41 × 96
|
Ava-Real 1-MT5
|2.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real28
|2.00 × 1
|
Alpari-Real01
|2.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|2.26 × 94
|
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
|2.29 × 14
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live
|2.45 × 259
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|2.67 × 3
|
VantageInternational-Live
|3.04 × 258
