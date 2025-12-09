SignalsSections
Nadjib Amari

GoldHunter Pro

Nadjib Amari
0 reviews
Reliability
5 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 458%
SwitchMarkets-Live
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
33
Profit Trades:
17 (51.51%)
Loss Trades:
16 (48.48%)
Best trade:
50.73 USD
Worst trade:
-7.86 USD
Gross Profit:
335.49 USD (32 630 pips)
Gross Loss:
-29.85 USD (1 690 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
4 (74.72 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
104.32 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.47
Trading activity:
24.15%
Max deposit load:
25.38%
Latest trade:
16 hours ago
Trades per week:
10
Avg holding time:
7 hours
Recovery Factor:
21.28
Long Trades:
27 (81.82%)
Short Trades:
6 (18.18%)
Profit Factor:
11.24
Expected Payoff:
9.26 USD
Average Profit:
19.73 USD
Average Loss:
-1.87 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-5.88 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-11.40 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
325.96%
Algo trading:
69%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
2.42 USD
Maximal:
14.36 USD (26.04%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
23.94% (14.29 USD)
By Equity:
48.35% (76.09 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 32
EURUSD 1
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 305
EURUSD 0
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 31K
EURUSD 48
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "SwitchMarkets-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

PUPrime-Live
5.98 × 61
RoboForex-Pro
20.30 × 105
No reviews
2026.01.13 18:32
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.01.13 17:32
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.01.13 07:13
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.01.04 23:56
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.01.02 15:59
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.01.02 10:56
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.01.01 17:38
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.23 15:02
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.22 17:41
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.22 17:41
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.22 17:41
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.22 16:41
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.16 15:27
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.16 14:24
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.10 20:37
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.10 20:37
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.10 20:37
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.10 19:37
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.10 19:37
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.10 19:37
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
