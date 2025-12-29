- Growth
Trades:
48
Profit Trades:
30 (62.50%)
Loss Trades:
18 (37.50%)
Best trade:
130.00 USD
Worst trade:
-308.70 USD
Gross Profit:
1 189.94 USD (14 879 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 223.30 USD (27 617 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
6 (264.80 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
294.19 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.26
Trading activity:
42.58%
Max deposit load:
13.29%
Latest trade:
8 hours ago
Trades per week:
48
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.62
Long Trades:
28 (58.33%)
Short Trades:
20 (41.67%)
Profit Factor:
0.54
Expected Payoff:
-21.53 USD
Average Profit:
39.66 USD
Average Loss:
-123.52 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-812.60 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-812.60 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
-68.89%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1 033.36 USD
Maximal:
1 679.50 USD (78.26%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
78.26% (1 679.50 USD)
By Equity:
28.97% (352.80 USD)
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Exness-Real29
|0.00 × 2
|
ADSS-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
Hadwins-Global Trader
|0.00 × 2
|
Deltastock-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
SVSFX-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
|0.00 × 3
|
GO4X-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
SucdenFinancial-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
SFM-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
FXDD-MT4 Live Server 2
|0.00 × 1
|
XM.COM-Real 6
|0.00 × 1
|
MTrading-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Darwinex-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
AGMGroupLtd-Real
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.00 × 1
|
FXOpen-Real1
|0.00 × 2
|
RoboForex-Prime
|0.00 × 3
|
QTrade-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.00 × 2
|
MGK-MAIN
|0.00 × 5
|
AIGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.00 × 1
|
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real33
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 1
No reviews
