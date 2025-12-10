- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
13
Profit Trades:
11 (84.61%)
Loss Trades:
2 (15.38%)
Best trade:
12.64 EUR
Worst trade:
-1.81 EUR
Gross Profit:
21.70 EUR (468 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2.35 EUR (128 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
6 (18.84 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
18.84 EUR (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.44
Trading activity:
31.25%
Max deposit load:
80.64%
Latest trade:
18 hours ago
Trades per week:
3
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
8.23
Long Trades:
5 (38.46%)
Short Trades:
8 (61.54%)
Profit Factor:
9.23
Expected Payoff:
1.49 EUR
Average Profit:
1.97 EUR
Average Loss:
-1.18 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-2.35 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2.35 EUR (2)
Monthly growth:
19.35%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 EUR
Maximal:
2.35 EUR (2.28%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
2.28% (2.35 EUR)
By Equity:
35.99% (37.02 EUR)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURGBP
|7
|BRENT
|4
|AUDCAD
|2
|
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURGBP
|18
|BRENT
|3
|AUDCAD
|2
|
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURGBP
|228
|BRENT
|25
|AUDCAD
|87
|
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +12.64 EUR
Worst trade: -2 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +18.84 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -2.35 EUR
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Armada-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live09
|0.00 × 2
|
VantageInternational-Live 14
|0.00 × 1
|
EGlobal-Cent5
|0.00 × 1
|
FIBO-FIBO Group MT4 Real Server
|0.00 × 2
|
UniverseWheel-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
VantageInternational-Live 16
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarkets-Live19
|0.00 × 5
|
ICMarkets-Live18
|0.00 × 12
|
IronFXBM-Real4
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarkets-Live14
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarkets-Live12
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarkets-Live20
|0.00 × 7
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ATCBrokers-Live 1
|0.00 × 3
|
Just2Trade-Real3
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 5
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|0.00 × 10
|
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarkets-Live02
|0.00 × 19
|
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarkets-Live2
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarkets-Live06
|0.00 × 12
|
BMFN-RealCFD
|0.00 × 1
|
Axiory-Live
|0.00 × 1
No reviews
