Signals / MetaTrader 4 / NZ1
nedzad zaimovic

NZ1

nedzad zaimovic
0 reviews
Reliability
2 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 19%
RoboForex-ECN
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
13
Profit Trades:
11 (84.61%)
Loss Trades:
2 (15.38%)
Best trade:
12.64 EUR
Worst trade:
-1.81 EUR
Gross Profit:
21.70 EUR (468 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2.35 EUR (128 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
6 (18.84 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
18.84 EUR (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.44
Trading activity:
31.25%
Max deposit load:
80.64%
Latest trade:
18 hours ago
Trades per week:
3
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
8.23
Long Trades:
5 (38.46%)
Short Trades:
8 (61.54%)
Profit Factor:
9.23
Expected Payoff:
1.49 EUR
Average Profit:
1.97 EUR
Average Loss:
-1.18 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-2.35 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2.35 EUR (2)
Monthly growth:
19.35%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 EUR
Maximal:
2.35 EUR (2.28%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
2.28% (2.35 EUR)
By Equity:
35.99% (37.02 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURGBP 7
BRENT 4
AUDCAD 2
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURGBP 18
BRENT 3
AUDCAD 2
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURGBP 228
BRENT 25
AUDCAD 87
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +12.64 EUR
Worst trade: -2 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +18.84 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -2.35 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Armada-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live09
0.00 × 2
VantageInternational-Live 14
0.00 × 1
EGlobal-Cent5
0.00 × 1
FIBO-FIBO Group MT4 Real Server
0.00 × 2
UniverseWheel-Live
0.00 × 2
VantageInternational-Live 16
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live19
0.00 × 5
ICMarkets-Live18
0.00 × 12
IronFXBM-Real4
0.00 × 4
ICMarkets-Live14
0.00 × 4
ICMarkets-Live12
0.00 × 4
ICMarkets-Live20
0.00 × 7
BlackBullMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
ATCBrokers-Live 1
0.00 × 3
Just2Trade-Real3
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 5
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live26
0.00 × 10
ICMarketsSC-Live04
0.00 × 3
ICMarkets-Live02
0.00 × 19
FusionMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live2
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live06
0.00 × 12
BMFN-RealCFD
0.00 × 1
Axiory-Live
0.00 × 1
231 more...
No reviews
2025.12.16 10:21
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.16 07:18
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.16 04:15
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.15 23:09
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.10 15:34
Low trading activity - only 2 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.10 15:34
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.10 15:34
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month.

