Dilwyn Tng

AIO Breakout EA Strategy AT2

Dilwyn Tng
0 reviews
3 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 999 USD per month
growth since 2025 -1%
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
48
Profit Trades:
31 (64.58%)
Loss Trades:
17 (35.42%)
Best trade:
33.94 GBP
Worst trade:
-38.74 GBP
Gross Profit:
166.09 GBP (102 254 pips)
Gross Loss:
-170.70 GBP (71 408 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
7 (59.06 GBP)
Maximal consecutive profit:
59.06 GBP (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.04
Trading activity:
84.43%
Max deposit load:
16.21%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
20
Avg holding time:
10 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.06
Long Trades:
32 (66.67%)
Short Trades:
16 (33.33%)
Profit Factor:
0.97
Expected Payoff:
-0.10 GBP
Average Profit:
5.36 GBP
Average Loss:
-10.04 GBP
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-49.65 GBP)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-49.65 GBP (3)
Monthly growth:
-1.49%
Algo trading:
95%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
41.96 GBP
Maximal:
83.31 GBP (46.50%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
23.85% (83.31 GBP)
By Equity:
16.12% (54.85 GBP)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 9
DE40 9
US30 7
USDJPY 6
GBPUSD 6
EURGBP 4
STOXX50 2
AUDUSD 2
JP225 2
EURUSD 1
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD -38
DE40 12
US30 28
USDJPY -14
GBPUSD 9
EURGBP 12
STOXX50 -11
AUDUSD -3
JP225 -2
EURUSD 0
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD -3.6K
DE40 11K
US30 33K
USDJPY -2.2K
GBPUSD 502
EURGBP 363
STOXX50 -2.5K
AUDUSD -145
JP225 -5.6K
EURUSD -1
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +33.94 GBP
Worst trade: -39 GBP
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +59.06 GBP
Maximal consecutive loss: -49.65 GBP

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-MT5Real6
0.00 × 1
FBS-Real
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 10
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real3
0.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real7
2.82 × 11
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
2.96 × 122
WingoGroupLtdTestOnly-Trade
7.00 × 1
TickmillUK-Live
7.31 × 83
FusionMarkets-Live
8.66 × 115
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
8.86 × 133
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
11.50 × 101
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
11.93 × 267
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
12.16 × 25
Coinexx-Live
14.68 × 22
VantageInternational-Live 13
15.05 × 20
Exness-MT5Real10
16.40 × 5
FxPro-MT5
16.52 × 50
Exness-MT5Real2
16.69 × 13
HFMarketsSA-Live2
18.00 × 1
FOREX.comGlobalCN-Live 534
23.95 × 112
Exness-MT5Real31
25.67 × 6
Earnex-Trade
27.05 × 248
Exness-MT5Real38
29.07 × 146
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
29.50 × 26
No reviews
2025.12.17 12:48
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.10 19:37
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.10 18:37
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.09 08:50
Low trading activity - only 2 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.09 08:50
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.09 08:50
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.