Trades:
48
Profit Trades:
31 (64.58%)
Loss Trades:
17 (35.42%)
Best trade:
33.94 GBP
Worst trade:
-38.74 GBP
Gross Profit:
166.09 GBP (102 254 pips)
Gross Loss:
-170.70 GBP (71 408 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
7 (59.06 GBP)
Maximal consecutive profit:
59.06 GBP (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.04
Trading activity:
84.43%
Max deposit load:
16.21%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
20
Avg holding time:
10 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.06
Long Trades:
32 (66.67%)
Short Trades:
16 (33.33%)
Profit Factor:
0.97
Expected Payoff:
-0.10 GBP
Average Profit:
5.36 GBP
Average Loss:
-10.04 GBP
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-49.65 GBP)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-49.65 GBP (3)
Monthly growth:
-1.49%
Algo trading:
95%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
41.96 GBP
Maximal:
83.31 GBP (46.50%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
23.85% (83.31 GBP)
By Equity:
16.12% (54.85 GBP)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|9
|DE40
|9
|US30
|7
|USDJPY
|6
|GBPUSD
|6
|EURGBP
|4
|STOXX50
|2
|AUDUSD
|2
|JP225
|2
|EURUSD
|1
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|-38
|DE40
|12
|US30
|28
|USDJPY
|-14
|GBPUSD
|9
|EURGBP
|12
|STOXX50
|-11
|AUDUSD
|-3
|JP225
|-2
|EURUSD
|0
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|-3.6K
|DE40
|11K
|US30
|33K
|USDJPY
|-2.2K
|GBPUSD
|502
|EURGBP
|363
|STOXX50
|-2.5K
|AUDUSD
|-145
|JP225
|-5.6K
|EURUSD
|-1
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +33.94 GBP
Worst trade: -39 GBP
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +59.06 GBP
Maximal consecutive loss: -49.65 GBP
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Exness-MT5Real6
|0.00 × 1
|
FBS-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 10
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|2.82 × 11
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|2.96 × 122
|
WingoGroupLtdTestOnly-Trade
|7.00 × 1
|
TickmillUK-Live
|7.31 × 83
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|8.66 × 115
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|8.86 × 133
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|11.50 × 101
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|11.93 × 267
|
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
|12.16 × 25
|
Coinexx-Live
|14.68 × 22
|
VantageInternational-Live 13
|15.05 × 20
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|16.40 × 5
|
FxPro-MT5
|16.52 × 50
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|16.69 × 13
|
HFMarketsSA-Live2
|18.00 × 1
|
FOREX.comGlobalCN-Live 534
|23.95 × 112
|
Exness-MT5Real31
|25.67 × 6
|
Earnex-Trade
|27.05 × 248
|
Exness-MT5Real38
|29.07 × 146
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|29.50 × 26
