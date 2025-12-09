- Growth
Trades:
32
Profit Trades:
19 (59.37%)
Loss Trades:
13 (40.63%)
Best trade:
7.80 USD
Worst trade:
-16.32 USD
Gross Profit:
82.96 USD (2 644 pips)
Gross Loss:
-72.27 USD (1 894 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
6 (28.23 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
28.23 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.07
Trading activity:
35.58%
Max deposit load:
17.44%
Latest trade:
14 hours ago
Trades per week:
18
Avg holding time:
4 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.30
Long Trades:
16 (50.00%)
Short Trades:
16 (50.00%)
Profit Factor:
1.15
Expected Payoff:
0.33 USD
Average Profit:
4.37 USD
Average Loss:
-5.56 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-21.56 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-21.56 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
2.14%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
3.23 USD
Maximal:
35.18 USD (6.61%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
6.61% (35.18 USD)
By Equity:
3.06% (16.08 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|31
|GBPUSD
|1
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|14
|GBPUSD
|-4
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|862
|GBPUSD
|-112
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +7.80 USD
Worst trade: -16 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +28.23 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -21.56 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-Live17" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarketsSC-Live15
|0.08 × 26
|
ICMarketsSC-Live17
|0.16 × 91
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|0.20 × 5
|
ICMarketsSC-Live14
|0.24 × 17
|
ICMarketsSC-Live06
|0.56 × 41
|
ICMarkets-Live14
|0.59 × 27
|
ICMarketsSC-Live32
|0.73 × 100
|
Pepperstone-Edge07
|0.86 × 7
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|1.07 × 15
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|1.28 × 610
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|1.37 × 321
|
LiteForex-ECN.com
|1.58 × 12
|
RoboForex-ECN
|1.75 × 299
|
OctaInvestamaIDN-BRJ-Real1
|2.29 × 17
|
TradersWay-Live
|2.38 × 13
|
ICMarkets-Live03
|2.50 × 2
|
XMGlobal-Real 35
|4.32 × 22
|
PlaceATrade-Real-4
|4.56 × 158
|
RSGFinance-Live
|7.25 × 63
|
GrandCapital-Server
|24.00 × 4
