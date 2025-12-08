- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
2 034
Profit Trades:
1 843 (90.60%)
Loss Trades:
191 (9.39%)
Best trade:
135.46 USD
Worst trade:
-287.15 USD
Gross Profit:
4 519.44 USD (15 064 564 pips)
Gross Loss:
-4 431.91 USD (13 679 289 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
149 (731.82 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
731.82 USD (149)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.01
Trading activity:
91.65%
Max deposit load:
332.15%
Latest trade:
12 minutes ago
Trades per week:
135
Avg holding time:
5 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.05
Long Trades:
872 (42.87%)
Short Trades:
1 162 (57.13%)
Profit Factor:
1.02
Expected Payoff:
0.04 USD
Average Profit:
2.45 USD
Average Loss:
-23.20 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
19 (-1 720.58 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 720.58 USD (19)
Monthly growth:
-25.45%
Algo trading:
87%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
33.82 USD
Maximal:
1 869.79 USD (68.34%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
86.13% (1 869.79 USD)
By Equity:
96.83% (1 912.16 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSDm
|919
|BTCUSDm
|874
|GBPUSDm
|146
|GBPJPYm
|78
|USDJPYm
|17
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSDm
|-96
|BTCUSDm
|221
|GBPUSDm
|28
|GBPJPYm
|-93
|USDJPYm
|27
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSDm
|222K
|BTCUSDm
|1.2M
|GBPUSDm
|786
|GBPJPYm
|-16K
|USDJPYm
|3.1K
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
The strategy will use Bitcoin or Gold as the main currencies to trade. It is mixed by manual and algo.
