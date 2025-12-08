SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Bitcoin Edge
HANI MABAD

Bitcoin Edge

HANI MABAD
0 reviews
5 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 -25%
Exness-Real
1:200
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
2 034
Profit Trades:
1 843 (90.60%)
Loss Trades:
191 (9.39%)
Best trade:
135.46 USD
Worst trade:
-287.15 USD
Gross Profit:
4 519.44 USD (15 064 564 pips)
Gross Loss:
-4 431.91 USD (13 679 289 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
149 (731.82 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
731.82 USD (149)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.01
Trading activity:
91.65%
Max deposit load:
332.15%
Latest trade:
12 minutes ago
Trades per week:
135
Avg holding time:
5 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.05
Long Trades:
872 (42.87%)
Short Trades:
1 162 (57.13%)
Profit Factor:
1.02
Expected Payoff:
0.04 USD
Average Profit:
2.45 USD
Average Loss:
-23.20 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
19 (-1 720.58 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 720.58 USD (19)
Monthly growth:
-25.45%
Algo trading:
87%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
33.82 USD
Maximal:
1 869.79 USD (68.34%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
86.13% (1 869.79 USD)
By Equity:
96.83% (1 912.16 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSDm 919
BTCUSDm 874
GBPUSDm 146
GBPJPYm 78
USDJPYm 17
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSDm -96
BTCUSDm 221
GBPUSDm 28
GBPJPYm -93
USDJPYm 27
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSDm 222K
BTCUSDm 1.2M
GBPUSDm 786
GBPJPYm -16K
USDJPYm 3.1K
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +135.46 USD
Worst trade: -287 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 149
Maximum consecutive losses: 19
Maximal consecutive profit: +731.82 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 720.58 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

The strategy will use Bitcoin or Gold as the main currencies to trade. It is mixed by manual and algo.
No reviews
2026.01.06 22:35
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.01.06 20:35
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.01.05 18:09
High current drawdown in 48% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.01.05 17:09
High current drawdown in 41% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.01.05 16:06
High current drawdown in 48% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.01.05 15:06
High current drawdown in 46% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.01.05 14:06
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.01.05 14:06
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.45% of days out of 29 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.05 13:04
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.01.05 06:58
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.01.05 04:58
No swaps are charged
2026.01.05 04:58
No swaps are charged
2025.12.31 16:14
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.30 20:53
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.30 20:53
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.30 04:38
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.29 18:29
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.55% of days out of 22 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.29 18:29
High current drawdown in 59% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.29 17:26
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.55% of days out of 22 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.29 17:26
High current drawdown in 59% indicates the absence of risk limitation
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Bitcoin Edge
30 USD per month
-25%
0
0
USD
279
USD
5
87%
2 034
90%
92%
1.01
0.04
USD
97%
1:200
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.