- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
9
Profit Trades:
7 (77.77%)
Loss Trades:
2 (22.22%)
Best trade:
1.69 USD
Worst trade:
-11.49 USD
Gross Profit:
5.29 USD (705 pips)
Gross Loss:
-12.40 USD (1 241 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
5 (3.58 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
3.58 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.20
Trading activity:
32.62%
Max deposit load:
2.48%
Latest trade:
4 hours ago
Trades per week:
2
Avg holding time:
17 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.62
Long Trades:
8 (88.89%)
Short Trades:
1 (11.11%)
Profit Factor:
0.43
Expected Payoff:
-0.79 USD
Average Profit:
0.76 USD
Average Loss:
-6.20 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-11.49 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-11.49 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
-2.37%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
7.11 USD
Maximal:
11.49 USD (3.77%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
3.77% (11.49 USD)
By Equity:
3.63% (11.06 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|NZDCAD
|4
|GBPUSD
|2
|AUDCAD
|2
|EURUSD
|1
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|NZDCAD
|2
|GBPUSD
|-10
|AUDCAD
|1
|EURUSD
|1
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|NZDCAD
|274
|GBPUSD
|-1K
|AUDCAD
|138
|EURUSD
|55
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +1.69 USD
Worst trade: -11 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +3.58 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -11.49 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Alpari-Pro.ECN" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
Autotrading
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
-2%
0
0
USD
USD
293
USD
USD
2
100%
9
77%
33%
0.42
-0.79
USD
USD
4%
1:500