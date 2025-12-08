SignalsSections
Chandra Liedodo

OctaMASTER

Chandra Liedodo
0 reviews
3 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 -54%
OctaFX-Real10
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
40
Profit Trades:
37 (92.50%)
Loss Trades:
3 (7.50%)
Best trade:
16.47 USD
Worst trade:
-37.47 USD
Gross Profit:
383.01 USD (38 281 pips)
Gross Loss:
-103.86 USD (10 383 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
37 (383.01 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
383.01 USD (37)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.31
Trading activity:
25.71%
Max deposit load:
294.11%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
39
Avg holding time:
5 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.69
Long Trades:
40 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
3.69
Expected Payoff:
6.98 USD
Average Profit:
10.35 USD
Average Loss:
-34.62 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-103.86 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-103.86 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
-53.53%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
103.86 USD
Maximal:
103.86 USD (69.24%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
69.24% (103.86 USD)
By Equity:
64.22% (96.33 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 279
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 28K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +16.47 USD
Worst trade: -37 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 37
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +383.01 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -103.86 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "OctaFX-Real10" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

RoboForex-ECN
0.00 × 12
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.00 × 1
UltimaMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real17
0.00 × 1
BlackBullMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
Alpari-Pro.ECN
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real14
0.00 × 1
Alpari-Standard1
0.00 × 8
RoboForex-ECN-2
0.00 × 12
TitanFX-03
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.00 × 19
VantageInternational-Live 16
0.00 × 3
EightcapLtd-Real-4
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real4
0.00 × 2
TitanFX-05
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live08
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live31
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real16
0.00 × 1
Hankotrade-Live
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 12
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 2
0.00 × 1
OctaFX-Real9
0.00 × 1
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
0.18 × 49
LiteFinance-ECN2.com
0.25 × 8
ICMarketsSC-Live06
0.35 × 26
49 more...
mulai : 8 des 2025, modal 100 USD + kredit 50 USD

mulai again : 21 des 2025, modal 500 USD + kredit 250 USD = 750 USD [fix 10K]


No reviews
2025.12.23 03:53
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.23 02:50
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.22 23:47
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.22 01:26
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.22 01:26
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 2 days. This comprises 13.33% of days out of the 15 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.22 00:26
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.22 00:26
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 2 days. This comprises 13.33% of days out of the 15 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.21 23:23
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.09 07:50
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.09 07:50
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.09 07:50
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.09 06:50
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.09 06:50
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.09 06:50
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.09 01:44
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.08 23:41
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.08 16:35
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.08 15:35
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.12.08 04:17
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.08 04:17
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
OctaMASTER
30 USD per month
-54%
0
0
USD
1.1K
USD
3
100%
40
92%
26%
3.68
6.98
USD
69%
1:200
Copy

