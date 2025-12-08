- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
40
Profit Trades:
37 (92.50%)
Loss Trades:
3 (7.50%)
Best trade:
16.47 USD
Worst trade:
-37.47 USD
Gross Profit:
383.01 USD (38 281 pips)
Gross Loss:
-103.86 USD (10 383 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
37 (383.01 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
383.01 USD (37)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.31
Trading activity:
25.71%
Max deposit load:
294.11%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
39
Avg holding time:
5 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.69
Long Trades:
40 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
3.69
Expected Payoff:
6.98 USD
Average Profit:
10.35 USD
Average Loss:
-34.62 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-103.86 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-103.86 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
-53.53%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
103.86 USD
Maximal:
103.86 USD (69.24%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
69.24% (103.86 USD)
By Equity:
64.22% (96.33 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|279
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|28K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +16.47 USD
Worst trade: -37 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 37
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +383.01 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -103.86 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "OctaFX-Real10" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.00 × 12
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|0.00 × 1
|
UltimaMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real17
|0.00 × 1
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Alpari-Pro.ECN
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real14
|0.00 × 1
|
Alpari-Standard1
|0.00 × 8
|
RoboForex-ECN-2
|0.00 × 12
|
TitanFX-03
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|0.00 × 19
|
VantageInternational-Live 16
|0.00 × 3
|
EightcapLtd-Real-4
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real4
|0.00 × 2
|
TitanFX-05
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live08
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live31
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real16
|0.00 × 1
|
Hankotrade-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 12
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
OctaFX-Real9
|0.00 × 1
|
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
|0.18 × 49
|
LiteFinance-ECN2.com
|0.25 × 8
|
ICMarketsSC-Live06
|0.35 × 26
mulai : 8 des 2025, modal 100 USD + kredit 50 USDmulai again : 21 des 2025, modal 500 USD + kredit 250 USD = 750 USD [fix 10K]
