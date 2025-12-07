SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / MAX REBATE
Le Chung Dinh

MAX REBATE

Le Chung Dinh
0 reviews
3 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 40 USD per month
growth since 2025 -60%
Exness-MT5Real31
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
152
Profit Trades:
119 (78.28%)
Loss Trades:
33 (21.71%)
Best trade:
16.92 USD
Worst trade:
-81.24 USD
Gross Profit:
246.26 USD (204 474 pips)
Gross Loss:
-282.47 USD (271 353 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
15 (27.95 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
46.13 USD (10)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.01
Trading activity:
41.73%
Max deposit load:
883.43%
Latest trade:
3 days ago
Trades per week:
16
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.21
Long Trades:
56 (36.84%)
Short Trades:
96 (63.16%)
Profit Factor:
0.87
Expected Payoff:
-0.24 USD
Average Profit:
2.07 USD
Average Loss:
-8.56 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-148.96 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-148.96 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
-59.67%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
36.21 USD
Maximal:
169.01 USD (50.78%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
77.70% (169.01 USD)
By Equity:
98.03% (246.79 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 152
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD -36
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD -67K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +16.92 USD
Worst trade: -81 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 10
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +27.95 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -148.96 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real31" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 3
TitanFX-MT5-01
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real5
0.00 × 4
OxSecurities-Live
4.05 × 21
Exness-MT5Real37
10.43 × 14
Exness-MT5Real15
12.55 × 86
VantageInternational-Live 7
17.50 × 2
Exness-MT5Real31
55.34 × 158
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
96.00 × 1
Updating
No reviews
2025.12.26 17:17
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.26 17:17
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.26 16:14
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.26 16:14
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.26 16:14
80% of growth achieved within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of 19 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.26 14:14
High current drawdown in 48% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.26 11:11
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.26 09:08
High current drawdown in 35% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.26 02:02
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.26 00:59
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.23 17:05
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.23 17:05
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.23 17:05
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.23 16:05
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.23 16:05
80% of growth achieved within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of 16 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.22 13:38
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.12.22 07:32
High current drawdown in 43% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.22 06:32
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.22 05:29
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.17 15:51
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
