- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
152
Profit Trades:
119 (78.28%)
Loss Trades:
33 (21.71%)
Best trade:
16.92 USD
Worst trade:
-81.24 USD
Gross Profit:
246.26 USD (204 474 pips)
Gross Loss:
-282.47 USD (271 353 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
15 (27.95 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
46.13 USD (10)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.01
Trading activity:
41.73%
Max deposit load:
883.43%
Latest trade:
3 days ago
Trades per week:
16
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.21
Long Trades:
56 (36.84%)
Short Trades:
96 (63.16%)
Profit Factor:
0.87
Expected Payoff:
-0.24 USD
Average Profit:
2.07 USD
Average Loss:
-8.56 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-148.96 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-148.96 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
-59.67%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
36.21 USD
Maximal:
169.01 USD (50.78%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
77.70% (169.01 USD)
By Equity:
98.03% (246.79 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|152
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|-36
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|-67K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +16.92 USD
Worst trade: -81 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 10
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +27.95 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -148.96 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real31" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Exness-MT5Real
|0.00 × 3
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|0.00 × 4
|
OxSecurities-Live
|4.05 × 21
|
Exness-MT5Real37
|10.43 × 14
|
Exness-MT5Real15
|12.55 × 86
|
VantageInternational-Live 7
|17.50 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real31
|55.34 × 158
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|96.00 × 1
Updating
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
40 USD per month
-60%
0
0
USD
USD
10
USD
USD
3
100%
152
78%
42%
0.87
-0.24
USD
USD
98%
1:200