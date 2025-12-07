- Growth
Trades:
44
Profit Trades:
18 (40.90%)
Loss Trades:
26 (59.09%)
Best trade:
4 299.41 USD
Worst trade:
-2 082.14 USD
Gross Profit:
24 664.74 USD (5 832 pips)
Gross Loss:
-24 588.62 USD (5 896 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
4 (4 939.37 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
5 522.56 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.02
Trading activity:
80.16%
Max deposit load:
101.26%
Latest trade:
4 hours ago
Trades per week:
27
Avg holding time:
13 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.01
Long Trades:
23 (52.27%)
Short Trades:
21 (47.73%)
Profit Factor:
1.00
Expected Payoff:
1.73 USD
Average Profit:
1 370.26 USD
Average Loss:
-945.72 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-6 242.35 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-6 242.35 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
0.10%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
4 031.74 USD
Maximal:
6 346.39 USD (6.03%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
6.00% (6 313.95 USD)
By Equity:
5.65% (5 807.22 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURJPY
|5
|EURUSD
|4
|CADJPY
|4
|CADCHF
|4
|CHFJPY
|4
|AUDCAD
|3
|EURGBP
|2
|NZDCAD
|2
|AUDNZD
|2
|GBPAUD
|2
|AUDJPY
|2
|NZDUSD
|2
|AUDUSD
|1
|GBPUSD
|1
|EURCAD
|1
|GBPCAD
|1
|USDCHF
|1
|USDCAD
|1
|GBPJPY
|1
|GBPCHF
|1
|
1 2 3 4 5
|
1 2 3 4 5
|
1 2 3 4 5
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURJPY
|755
|EURUSD
|361
|CADJPY
|2.6K
|CADCHF
|3.1K
|CHFJPY
|-5.8K
|AUDCAD
|3.6K
|EURGBP
|284
|NZDCAD
|-1.2K
|AUDNZD
|-1.3K
|GBPAUD
|229
|AUDJPY
|-305
|NZDUSD
|89
|AUDUSD
|-935
|GBPUSD
|-916
|EURCAD
|-366
|GBPCAD
|-1K
|USDCHF
|-1K
|USDCAD
|-441
|GBPJPY
|1.3K
|GBPCHF
|1.2K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURJPY
|51
|EURUSD
|245
|CADJPY
|724
|CADCHF
|124
|CHFJPY
|-1.6K
|AUDCAD
|1.1K
|EURGBP
|143
|NZDCAD
|-225
|AUDNZD
|-452
|GBPAUD
|87
|AUDJPY
|148
|NZDUSD
|19
|AUDUSD
|-48
|GBPUSD
|-214
|EURCAD
|-112
|GBPCAD
|-472
|USDCHF
|-281
|USDCAD
|-69
|GBPJPY
|731
|GBPCHF
|97
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +4 299.41 USD
Worst trade: -2 082 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +4 939.37 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -6 242.35 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.00 × 12
|
OneRoyal-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.15 × 33
|
VTMarkets-Live
|0.22 × 55
|
VantageFXInternational-Live
|0.23 × 22
|
Darwinex-Live
|0.26 × 5148
|
AmanaCapital-Live
|0.63 × 875
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|0.99 × 438
|
SMCapitalMarkets-Live2
|1.00 × 2
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|1.04 × 192
|
Exness-MT5Real20
|2.00 × 1
|
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
|2.92 × 24
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|3.00 × 1
|
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
|3.00 × 7
|
Ava-Real 1-MT5
|3.33 × 6
|
XMGlobal-MT5 2
|3.47 × 43
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live
|3.63 × 257
|
TickmillUK-Live
|3.83 × 6
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|3.88 × 16
|
FPMarkets-Live
|4.00 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real31
|4.24 × 21
|
FXOpen-MT5
|4.88 × 8
|
Binary.com-Server
|5.22 × 9
|
BCS5-Real
|5.33 × 6
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
0%
0
0
USD
USD
100K
USD
USD
3
0%
44
40%
80%
1.00
1.73
USD
USD
6%
1:200