- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
53
Profit Trades:
53 (100.00%)
Loss Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Best trade:
46.53 USD
Worst trade:
0.00 USD
Gross Profit:
584.88 USD (58 472 pips)
Gross Loss:
-0.55 USD
Maximum consecutive wins:
53 (584.88 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
584.88 USD (53)
Sharpe Ratio:
1.49
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
0.69%
Latest trade:
5 hours ago
Trades per week:
8
Avg holding time:
15 hours
Recovery Factor:
14608.25
Long Trades:
53 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
1063.42
Expected Payoff:
11.04 USD
Average Profit:
11.04 USD
Average Loss:
0.00 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
0 (0.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
0.00 USD (0)
Monthly growth:
17.33%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.02 USD
Maximal:
0.04 USD (0.00%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.01 USD)
By Equity:
4.03% (109.95 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|53
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|584
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|58K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +46.53 USD
Worst trade: -0 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 53
Maximum consecutive losses: 0
Maximal consecutive profit: +584.88 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.00 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FinexBisnisSolusi-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
Stable and Growth
Recommended : 0.01/1000$
Recommended : 0.01/1000$
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
37 USD per month
17%
0
0
USD
USD
2.8K
USD
USD
5
0%
53
100%
100%
1063.41
11.04
USD
USD
4%
1:500