Aleksey Mukhin

ProTrading House

Aleksey Mukhin
0 reviews
Reliability
4 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 6%
FreshForex-Real
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
63
Profit Trades:
42 (66.66%)
Loss Trades:
21 (33.33%)
Best trade:
0.29 MBT
Worst trade:
-0.26 MBT
Gross Profit:
1.24 MBT (5 196 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1.05 MBT (4 292 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
12 (0.26 MBT)
Maximal consecutive profit:
0.33 MBT (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.06
Trading activity:
96.12%
Max deposit load:
42.65%
Latest trade:
1 hour ago
Trades per week:
59
Avg holding time:
20 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.61
Long Trades:
42 (66.67%)
Short Trades:
21 (33.33%)
Profit Factor:
1.18
Expected Payoff:
0.00 MBT
Average Profit:
0.03 MBT
Average Loss:
-0.05 MBT
Maximum consecutive losses:
9 (-0.18 MBT)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-0.27 MBT (2)
Monthly growth:
6.31%
Algo trading:
23%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.08 MBT
Maximal:
0.31 MBT (9.17%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
8.61% (0.31 MBT)
By Equity:
43.97% (1.53 MBT)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD_e 55
USDCAD_e 5
XAUUSD_e 2
#DAX30_e 1
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD_e 0
USDCAD_e 0
XAUUSD_e 0
#DAX30_e 0
1 2 3
1 2 3
1 2 3
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD_e -240
USDCAD_e -245
XAUUSD_e 1.2K
#DAX30_e 160
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +0.29 MBT
Worst trade: -0 MBT
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +0.26 MBT
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.18 MBT

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FreshForex-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2025.12.24 08:20
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.24 04:17
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.24 03:14
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.24 02:14
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.24 00:11
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.23 20:08
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.23 15:02
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.23 14:02
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.23 13:02
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.23 13:02
High current drawdown in 34% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.23 11:59
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.23 09:59
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.23 08:56
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.23 07:56
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.23 06:56
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.23 05:53
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.23 04:53
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.23 03:53
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.17 10:45
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.12.11 19:01
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
