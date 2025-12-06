- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
63
Profit Trades:
42 (66.66%)
Loss Trades:
21 (33.33%)
Best trade:
0.29 MBT
Worst trade:
-0.26 MBT
Gross Profit:
1.24 MBT (5 196 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1.05 MBT (4 292 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
12 (0.26 MBT)
Maximal consecutive profit:
0.33 MBT (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.06
Trading activity:
96.12%
Max deposit load:
42.65%
Latest trade:
1 hour ago
Trades per week:
59
Avg holding time:
20 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.61
Long Trades:
42 (66.67%)
Short Trades:
21 (33.33%)
Profit Factor:
1.18
Expected Payoff:
0.00 MBT
Average Profit:
0.03 MBT
Average Loss:
-0.05 MBT
Maximum consecutive losses:
9 (-0.18 MBT)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-0.27 MBT (2)
Monthly growth:
6.31%
Algo trading:
23%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.08 MBT
Maximal:
0.31 MBT (9.17%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
8.61% (0.31 MBT)
By Equity:
43.97% (1.53 MBT)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD_e
|55
|USDCAD_e
|5
|XAUUSD_e
|2
|#DAX30_e
|1
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD_e
|0
|USDCAD_e
|0
|XAUUSD_e
|0
|#DAX30_e
|0
|
1 2 3
|
1 2 3
|
1 2 3
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD_e
|-240
|USDCAD_e
|-245
|XAUUSD_e
|1.2K
|#DAX30_e
|160
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +0.29 MBT
Worst trade: -0 MBT
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +0.26 MBT
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.18 MBT
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FreshForex-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
