Edson Carvalho

BaedsRFGoldNas

Edson Carvalho
0 reviews
5 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 -24%
RoboForex-ECN
1:300
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
109
Profit Trades:
79 (72.47%)
Loss Trades:
30 (27.52%)
Best trade:
70.44 USD
Worst trade:
-85.87 USD
Gross Profit:
700.75 USD (64 322 pips)
Gross Loss:
-613.63 USD (42 223 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
12 (108.14 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
194.45 USD (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.10
Trading activity:
21.93%
Max deposit load:
74.61%
Latest trade:
45 minutes ago
Trades per week:
20
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.33
Long Trades:
107 (98.17%)
Short Trades:
2 (1.83%)
Profit Factor:
1.14
Expected Payoff:
0.80 USD
Average Profit:
8.87 USD
Average Loss:
-20.45 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-191.65 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-191.65 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
-37.21%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.08 USD
Maximal:
267.73 USD (48.35%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
75.50% (267.49 USD)
By Equity:
54.82% (188.20 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 109
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 87
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 22K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +70.44 USD
Worst trade: -86 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 9
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +108.14 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -191.65 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

VTindex-MT5
0.00 × 1
FXGT-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real5
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real10
1.90 × 10
Tickmill-Live
3.33 × 3
ICMarketsSC-MT5
12.50 × 4
VantageFX-Live
15.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real12
21.15 × 617
Exness-MT5Real
21.33 × 33
RoboForex-ECN
23.15 × 833
No reviews
2026.01.08 06:08
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.01.08 06:08
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.01.08 05:05
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.01.07 06:44
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.01.07 06:44
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.94% of days out of 34 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.07 05:44
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.94% of days out of 34 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.06 03:17
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.01.06 03:17
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.01.06 02:17
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.01.02 19:02
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.01.02 19:02
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.01.02 19:02
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.01.02 19:02
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.45% of days out of 29 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.02 17:02
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.01.02 17:02
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.12.29 15:26
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.29 02:11
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.29 01:11
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.23 16:05
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.23 15:02
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
