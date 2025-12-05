SignalsSections
EA Marche Noir Alfa
Allane Dimitri Inamo

EA Marche Noir Alfa

Allane Dimitri Inamo
0 reviews
Reliability
4 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 19%
RoboForex-Pro
1:30
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
22
Profit Trades:
21 (95.45%)
Loss Trades:
1 (4.55%)
Best trade:
4.02 USD
Worst trade:
-1.68 USD
Gross Profit:
71.10 USD (3 738 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1.68 USD (83 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
14 (45.80 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
45.80 USD (14)
Sharpe Ratio:
2.28
Trading activity:
0.25%
Max deposit load:
73.15%
Latest trade:
7 hours ago
Trades per week:
5
Avg holding time:
5 minutes
Recovery Factor:
41.32
Long Trades:
17 (77.27%)
Short Trades:
5 (22.73%)
Profit Factor:
42.32
Expected Payoff:
3.16 USD
Average Profit:
3.39 USD
Average Loss:
-1.68 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-1.68 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1.68 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
19.40%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
1.68 USD (0.42%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.42% (1.68 USD)
By Equity:
2.46% (9.96 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 22
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 69
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 3.7K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +4.02 USD
Worst trade: -2 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 14
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +45.80 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1.68 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-Pro" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

SENSUS-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.00 × 15
FusionMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 25
ICMarketsSC-Live23
0.00 × 46
VantageInternational-Live 7
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live02
0.00 × 4
ICMarkets-Live08
0.00 × 3
AtlanticPearl-Live 1
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live02
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live02
0.00 × 8
Pepperstone-01
0.00 × 5
ICMarkets-Live04
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live03
0.00 × 2
Pepperstone-Edge03
0.00 × 17
Tickmill-Live
0.00 × 10
RoboForexEU-Pro
0.00 × 16
RoboForexEU-ProCent
0.00 × 1
ExcelMarketsNZ-Live
0.00 × 1
InstaForex-Singapore.com
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge01
0.00 × 1
AlpariUK-Market-1
0.00 × 10
ICMarkets-Live06
0.00 × 12
IronFX-Real5
0.00 × 1
FBS-Real
0.00 × 1
WhoTrades-Real
0.00 × 1
50 more...
EA Marche Noir Alfa is the more aggressive version of EA Marché Noir Beta, designed for traders seeking higher potential returns with a more dynamic and faster-paced market approach.

Minimum deposit, USD
200


No reviews
2025.12.22 22:47
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.05 15:42
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.05 15:42
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.05 15:42
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
EA Marche Noir Alfa
30 USD per month
19%
0
0
USD
427
USD
4
100%
22
95%
0%
42.32
3.16
USD
2%
1:30
Copy

