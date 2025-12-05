- Growth
Trades:
22
Profit Trades:
21 (95.45%)
Loss Trades:
1 (4.55%)
Best trade:
4.02 USD
Worst trade:
-1.68 USD
Gross Profit:
71.10 USD (3 738 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1.68 USD (83 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
14 (45.80 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
45.80 USD (14)
Sharpe Ratio:
2.28
Trading activity:
0.25%
Max deposit load:
73.15%
Latest trade:
7 hours ago
Trades per week:
5
Avg holding time:
5 minutes
Recovery Factor:
41.32
Long Trades:
17 (77.27%)
Short Trades:
5 (22.73%)
Profit Factor:
42.32
Expected Payoff:
3.16 USD
Average Profit:
3.39 USD
Average Loss:
-1.68 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-1.68 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1.68 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
19.40%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
1.68 USD (0.42%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.42% (1.68 USD)
By Equity:
2.46% (9.96 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|22
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|69
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|3.7K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Best trade: +4.02 USD
Worst trade: -2 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 14
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +45.80 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1.68 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-Pro" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
SENSUS-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|0.00 × 15
|
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 25
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|0.00 × 46
|
VantageInternational-Live 7
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live02
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarkets-Live08
|0.00 × 3
|
AtlanticPearl-Live 1
|0.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live02
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live02
|0.00 × 8
|
Pepperstone-01
|0.00 × 5
|
ICMarkets-Live04
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarkets-Live03
|0.00 × 2
|
Pepperstone-Edge03
|0.00 × 17
|
Tickmill-Live
|0.00 × 10
|
RoboForexEU-Pro
|0.00 × 16
|
RoboForexEU-ProCent
|0.00 × 1
|
ExcelMarketsNZ-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
InstaForex-Singapore.com
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge01
|0.00 × 1
|
AlpariUK-Market-1
|0.00 × 10
|
ICMarkets-Live06
|0.00 × 12
|
IronFX-Real5
|0.00 × 1
|
FBS-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
WhoTrades-Real
|0.00 × 1
EA Marche Noir Alfa is the more aggressive version of EA Marché Noir Beta, designed for traders seeking higher potential returns with a more dynamic and faster-paced market approach.
Minimum deposit, USD
200
