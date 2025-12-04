- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
102
Profit Trades:
47 (46.07%)
Loss Trades:
55 (53.92%)
Best trade:
64.38 EUR
Worst trade:
-14.44 EUR
Gross Profit:
365.73 EUR (37 229 pips)
Gross Loss:
-216.43 EUR (19 216 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
9 (52.50 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
82.12 EUR (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.16
Trading activity:
44.22%
Max deposit load:
77.65%
Latest trade:
4 days ago
Trades per week:
29
Avg holding time:
4 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.24
Long Trades:
56 (54.90%)
Short Trades:
46 (45.10%)
Profit Factor:
1.69
Expected Payoff:
1.46 EUR
Average Profit:
7.78 EUR
Average Loss:
-3.94 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
11 (-40.78 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-40.78 EUR (11)
Monthly growth:
7.92%
Algo trading:
90%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
106.30 EUR
Maximal:
120.63 EUR (9.14%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
6.33% (119.69 EUR)
By Equity:
1.37% (25.73 EUR)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|SP500
|24
|NDX
|23
|GDAXI
|21
|WS30
|17
|XAUUSD
|17
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|SP500
|43
|NDX
|23
|GDAXI
|-75
|WS30
|-18
|XAUUSD
|198
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|SP500
|1.9K
|NDX
|2.4K
|GDAXI
|-6.4K
|WS30
|-737
|XAUUSD
|21K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +64.38 EUR
Worst trade: -14 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 8
Maximum consecutive losses: 11
Maximal consecutive profit: +52.50 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -40.78 EUR
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
TickmillUK-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
OneRoyal-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-MT5Real20
|0.00 × 1
|
AdmiralsGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|0.31 × 275
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.85 × 167
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.30 × 20
|
HFMarketsGlobal-Live1
|2.50 × 2
|
Alpari-Real01
|3.00 × 1
|
FXOpen-MT5
|3.00 × 1
|
Darwinex-Live
|3.67 × 978
|
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
|4.00 × 1
|
Swissquote-Server
|4.48 × 112
|
IFCMarketsLtd-Real
|5.17 × 6
|
VantageFXInternational-Live
|5.25 × 20
|
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
|5.62 × 13
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live
|6.06 × 33
|
FPMarkets-Live
|6.54 × 37
|
Weltrade-Real
|7.37 × 846
|
FBS-Real
|10.00 × 1
Automated index portfolio focused on breakouts around the main market sessions (US & Europe).
Trades US500, US30, NAS100 and DAX on M15, with strict risk management: every position has SL & TP, no grid, no martingale, no averaging.
Built to be prop-firm friendly, with controlled daily risk.
Remember the golden rule: never trade with money you cannot afford to lose.
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
50 USD per month
8%
0
0
USD
USD
2.1K
EUR
EUR
3
90%
102
46%
44%
1.68
1.46
EUR
EUR
6%
1:200