Cristian-bogdan Buzatu

Index Momentum Portfolio

Cristian-bogdan Buzatu
0 reviews
Reliability
3 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 50 USD per month
growth since 2025 8%
Darwinex-Live
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
102
Profit Trades:
47 (46.07%)
Loss Trades:
55 (53.92%)
Best trade:
64.38 EUR
Worst trade:
-14.44 EUR
Gross Profit:
365.73 EUR (37 229 pips)
Gross Loss:
-216.43 EUR (19 216 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
9 (52.50 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
82.12 EUR (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.16
Trading activity:
44.22%
Max deposit load:
77.65%
Latest trade:
4 days ago
Trades per week:
29
Avg holding time:
4 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.24
Long Trades:
56 (54.90%)
Short Trades:
46 (45.10%)
Profit Factor:
1.69
Expected Payoff:
1.46 EUR
Average Profit:
7.78 EUR
Average Loss:
-3.94 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
11 (-40.78 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-40.78 EUR (11)
Monthly growth:
7.92%
Algo trading:
90%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
106.30 EUR
Maximal:
120.63 EUR (9.14%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
6.33% (119.69 EUR)
By Equity:
1.37% (25.73 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
SP500 24
NDX 23
GDAXI 21
WS30 17
XAUUSD 17
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
SP500 43
NDX 23
GDAXI -75
WS30 -18
XAUUSD 198
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
SP500 1.9K
NDX 2.4K
GDAXI -6.4K
WS30 -737
XAUUSD 21K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +64.38 EUR
Worst trade: -14 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 8
Maximum consecutive losses: 11
Maximal consecutive profit: +52.50 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -40.78 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsEU-MT5
0.00 × 1
PrimeCodex-MT5
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
TickmillUK-Live
0.00 × 1
OneRoyal-Server
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real20
0.00 × 1
AdmiralsGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
0.31 × 275
Exness-MT5Real3
0.85 × 167
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.30 × 20
HFMarketsGlobal-Live1
2.50 × 2
Alpari-Real01
3.00 × 1
FXOpen-MT5
3.00 × 1
Darwinex-Live
3.67 × 978
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
4.00 × 1
Swissquote-Server
4.48 × 112
IFCMarketsLtd-Real
5.17 × 6
VantageFXInternational-Live
5.25 × 20
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
5.62 × 13
AdmiralMarkets-Live
6.06 × 33
FPMarkets-Live
6.54 × 37
Weltrade-Real
7.37 × 846
FBS-Real
10.00 × 1
1 more...
Automated index portfolio focused on breakouts around the main market sessions (US & Europe).

Trades US500, US30, NAS100 and DAX on M15, with strict risk management: every position has SL & TP, no grid, no martingale, no averaging.

Built to be prop-firm friendly, with controlled daily risk.

Remember the golden rule: never trade with money you cannot afford to lose.

No reviews
2025.12.08 23:41
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.04 21:02
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.04 20:02
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.04 20:02
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.04 20:02
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
