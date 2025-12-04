SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Theec
Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa

Theec

Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
0 reviews
Reliability
3 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 1111 USD per month
growth since 2025 36%
VTMarkets-Live 9
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
380
Profit Trades:
266 (70.00%)
Loss Trades:
114 (30.00%)
Best trade:
285.35 USD
Worst trade:
-250.00 USD
Gross Profit:
3 503.41 USD (36 490 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 792.20 USD (28 817 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
17 (529.60 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
529.60 USD (17)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.06
Trading activity:
12.12%
Max deposit load:
31.28%
Latest trade:
17 hours ago
Trades per week:
79
Avg holding time:
20 minutes
Recovery Factor:
1.57
Long Trades:
184 (48.42%)
Short Trades:
196 (51.58%)
Profit Factor:
1.25
Expected Payoff:
1.87 USD
Average Profit:
13.17 USD
Average Loss:
-24.49 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
9 (-390.30 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-390.30 USD (9)
Monthly growth:
35.56%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
358.02 USD
Maximal:
453.47 USD (15.34%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
19.21% (390.30 USD)
By Equity:
16.93% (454.40 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD-ECN 362
USDJPY-ECN 10
EURUSD-ECN 8
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD-ECN 726
USDJPY-ECN -13
EURUSD-ECN -2
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD-ECN 8K
USDJPY-ECN -71
EURUSD-ECN 30
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +285.35 USD
Worst trade: -250 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 17
Maximum consecutive losses: 9
Maximal consecutive profit: +529.60 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -390.30 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VTMarkets-Live 9" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2025.12.22 10:35
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.19 07:20
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.12 00:04
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.04 19:02
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.04 19:02
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Theec
1111 USD per month
36%
0
0
USD
2.7K
USD
3
100%
380
70%
12%
1.25
1.87
USD
19%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.