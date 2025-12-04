- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
829
Profit Trades:
671 (80.94%)
Loss Trades:
158 (19.06%)
Best trade:
4 086.39 USD
Worst trade:
-5 857.56 USD
Gross Profit:
56 773.99 USD (227 624 pips)
Gross Loss:
-57 789.58 USD (200 933 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
37 (5 879.10 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
5 879.10 USD (37)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.00
Trading activity:
55.77%
Max deposit load:
23.41%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
60
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.04
Long Trades:
456 (55.01%)
Short Trades:
373 (44.99%)
Profit Factor:
0.98
Expected Payoff:
-1.23 USD
Average Profit:
84.61 USD
Average Loss:
-365.76 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-27 138.15 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-27 138.15 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
-4.53%
Algo trading:
97%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
5 395.71 USD
Maximal:
27 138.15 USD (22.29%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
23.82% (27 138.15 USD)
By Equity:
68.08% (71 691.14 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|826
|XAGUSD
|2
|BTCUSD
|1
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|-1.3K
|XAGUSD
|310
|BTCUSD
|21
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|13K
|XAGUSD
|6.2K
|BTCUSD
|7.9K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +4 086.39 USD
Worst trade: -5 858 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 37
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +5 879.10 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -27 138.15 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RockfortMarkets-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
根据条件下单的黄金策略，对了就止盈，错了就补单进行盈利出局。
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
50 USD per month
-2%
0
0
USD
USD
91K
USD
USD
6
97%
829
80%
56%
0.98
-1.23
USD
USD
68%
1:500