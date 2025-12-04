SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / MAYA AI powered trader
Kiarash Ghorbani Sarikhanbegloo

MAYA AI powered trader

Kiarash Ghorbani Sarikhanbegloo
0 reviews
10 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 250 USD per month
growth since 2025 -6%
FortunaMarkets-Server
1:100
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
2 970
Profit Trades:
2 501 (84.20%)
Loss Trades:
469 (15.79%)
Best trade:
174.78 USD
Worst trade:
-928.44 USD
Gross Profit:
27 428.86 USD (10 313 991 pips)
Gross Loss:
-33 069.09 USD (217 082 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
111 (920.16 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 474.74 USD (33)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.03
Trading activity:
16.30%
Max deposit load:
6.77%
Latest trade:
9 hours ago
Trades per week:
227
Avg holding time:
15 minutes
Recovery Factor:
-0.70
Long Trades:
2 028 (68.28%)
Short Trades:
942 (31.72%)
Profit Factor:
0.83
Expected Payoff:
-1.90 USD
Average Profit:
10.97 USD
Average Loss:
-70.51 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
21 (-763.20 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-4 331.95 USD (7)
Monthly growth:
-0.82%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
7 628.92 USD
Maximal:
8 052.99 USD (8.02%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
8.01% (8 044.79 USD)
By Equity:
2.76% (2 684.30 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD.Prime 2924
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD.Prime -1.1K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD.Prime 293K
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +174.78 USD
Worst trade: -928 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 33
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +920.16 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -763.20 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FortunaMarkets-Server" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2025.12.21 23:23
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.18 17:08
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.04 12:43
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.04 12:43
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
MAYA AI powered trader
250 USD per month
-6%
0
0
USD
94K
USD
10
0%
2 970
84%
16%
0.82
-1.90
USD
8%
1:100
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.