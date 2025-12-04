The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Ava-Real 1-MT5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-MT5 0.00 × 3 GoMarkets-Live 0.00 × 4 CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4 0.10 × 39 Exness-MT5Real7 0.11 × 37 ICMarketsSC-MT5-2 0.21 × 382 ICMarketsSC-MT5-4 0.49 × 715 Ava-Real 1-MT5 0.49 × 2391 Exness-MT5Real34 0.64 × 87 BlackBullMarkets-Live 1.00 × 2 ZeroMarkets-1 1.11 × 62 Pepperstone-MT5-Live01 1.13 × 24 Exness-MT5Real31 1.38 × 81 MishovMarkets-Live 1.90 × 29 VantageInternational-Live 3.97 × 115 RoboForex-Pro 4.05 × 22 VantageInternational-Live 10 5.00 × 2 XMGlobal-MT5 2 8.50 × 2