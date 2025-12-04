- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
142
Profit Trades:
40 (28.16%)
Loss Trades:
102 (71.83%)
Best trade:
9.43 USD
Worst trade:
-6.82 USD
Gross Profit:
53.19 USD (7 442 pips)
Gross Loss:
-80.22 USD (10 241 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
6 (10.07 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
10.07 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.11
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
10.40%
Latest trade:
15 hours ago
Trades per week:
58
Avg holding time:
13 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.84
Long Trades:
74 (52.11%)
Short Trades:
68 (47.89%)
Profit Factor:
0.66
Expected Payoff:
-0.19 USD
Average Profit:
1.33 USD
Average Loss:
-0.79 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
26 (-17.49 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-19.22 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
-17.55%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
27.03 USD
Maximal:
32.33 USD (20.30%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
20.30% (32.33 USD)
By Equity:
7.68% (12.14 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDNZD
|35
|GBPUSD
|31
|USDJPY
|18
|NZDUSD
|14
|USDCHF
|9
|EURAUD
|8
|AUDUSD
|8
|USDCAD
|8
|GBPAUD
|6
|GBPJPY
|5
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDNZD
|-13
|GBPUSD
|-8
|USDJPY
|-11
|NZDUSD
|-1
|USDCHF
|-5
|EURAUD
|-2
|AUDUSD
|-4
|USDCAD
|-1
|GBPAUD
|9
|GBPJPY
|10
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDNZD
|-2.2K
|GBPUSD
|-747
|USDJPY
|-1.6K
|NZDUSD
|-44
|USDCHF
|-410
|EURAUD
|-162
|AUDUSD
|-413
|USDCAD
|-148
|GBPAUD
|1.3K
|GBPJPY
|1.6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +9.43 USD
Worst trade: -7 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +10.07 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -17.49 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Ava-Real 1-MT5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|0.00 × 3
|
GoMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|0.10 × 39
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|0.11 × 37
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.21 × 382
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.49 × 715
|
Ava-Real 1-MT5
|0.49 × 2391
|
Exness-MT5Real34
|0.64 × 87
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|1.00 × 2
|
ZeroMarkets-1
|1.11 × 62
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|1.13 × 24
|
Exness-MT5Real31
|1.38 × 81
|
MishovMarkets-Live
|1.90 × 29
|
VantageInternational-Live
|3.97 × 115
|
RoboForex-Pro
|4.05 × 22
|
VantageInternational-Live 10
|5.00 × 2
|
XMGlobal-MT5 2
|8.50 × 2
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
169 USD per month
-18%
0
0
USD
USD
127
USD
USD
3
100%
142
28%
100%
0.66
-0.19
USD
USD
20%
1:400