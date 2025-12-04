SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / SmartAI Trader
Adi Sunardy S T

SmartAI Trader

Adi Sunardy S T
0 reviews
3 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 -15%
Exness-MT5Real31
1:200
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
78
Profit Trades:
32 (41.02%)
Loss Trades:
46 (58.97%)
Best trade:
36.24 USD
Worst trade:
-29.47 USD
Gross Profit:
105.51 USD (172 449 pips)
Gross Loss:
-182.93 USD (579 458 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
7 (18.79 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
37.37 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.14
Trading activity:
71.28%
Max deposit load:
11.41%
Latest trade:
8 hours ago
Trades per week:
30
Avg holding time:
9 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.74
Long Trades:
37 (47.44%)
Short Trades:
41 (52.56%)
Profit Factor:
0.58
Expected Payoff:
-0.99 USD
Average Profit:
3.30 USD
Average Loss:
-3.98 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
10 (-14.13 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-35.08 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
-15.48%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
77.46 USD
Maximal:
104.45 USD (19.82%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
19.82% (104.45 USD)
By Equity:
6.75% (33.07 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GBPCAD 6
EURCAD 5
ETHUSD 5
BTCUSD 5
GBPJPY 4
GBPNZD 4
EURUSD 4
GBPAUD 4
AUDCAD 4
USDJPY 4
XAUUSD 4
EURGBP 4
NZDUSD 4
EURJPY 3
EURCHF 3
GBPUSD 3
USDCHF 2
AUDJPY 2
AUDUSD 2
EURAUD 2
USDCAD 2
GBPCHF 1
EURNZD 1
1 2 3 4 5 6
1 2 3 4 5 6
1 2 3 4 5 6
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPCAD -6
EURCAD -8
ETHUSD 8
BTCUSD -38
GBPJPY -3
GBPNZD -7
EURUSD 2
GBPAUD -6
AUDCAD 0
USDJPY 4
XAUUSD -27
EURGBP 1
NZDUSD -2
EURJPY -2
EURCHF -3
GBPUSD 1
USDCHF 0
AUDJPY 4
AUDUSD -1
EURAUD 6
USDCAD 2
GBPCHF 2
EURNZD -3
12 24 36 48 60 72 84 96
12 24 36 48 60 72 84 96
12 24 36 48 60 72 84 96
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPCAD -840
EURCAD -1.1K
ETHUSD 7.9K
BTCUSD -385K
GBPJPY -542
GBPNZD -1.3K
EURUSD 179
GBPAUD -824
AUDCAD 46
USDJPY 621
XAUUSD -27K
EURGBP 63
NZDUSD -229
EURJPY -245
EURCHF -236
GBPUSD 133
USDCHF 18
AUDJPY 579
AUDUSD -107
EURAUD 831
USDCAD 234
GBPCHF 148
EURNZD -490
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +36.24 USD
Worst trade: -29 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +18.79 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -14.13 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real31" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 5
FBS-Real
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real5
0.00 × 2
OxSecurities-Live
4.05 × 21
Exness-MT5Real37
10.43 × 14
Exness-MT5Real15
12.51 × 88
VantageInternational-Live 7
17.50 × 2
TitanFX-MT5-01
18.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real31
45.76 × 140
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

🌑 SmartAI Trader™ — Institutional-Grade Adaptive Signal System


Precision • Discipline • Adaptivity


SmartAI Trader™ is a professional-grade trading framework engineered to deliver disciplined, volatility-adjusted executions across Forex, Metals, and Crypto assets.

It combines structural market analysis with probability-weighted signal selection, producing a trading profile that is both stable and resilient across market regimes.


This is not a high-frequency robot, nor a speculative grid/martingale system.

SmartAI Trader™ is designed to behave like a risk desk algorithm — controlled, methodical, and governed by strict constraints.

🧠 Core Architectural Principles


1. Volatility-Weighted Positioning (VW-Risk Engine)


Every trade begins with a volatility scan:

  • ATR-normalized SL distance

  • Asset-specific volatility scaling (FX / XAU / crypto)

  • Dynamic RR envelope


This ensures each trade carries predictable risk exposure regardless of market turbulence.

2. Structure-Aware Targeting (S/R Projection Module)


Instead of fixed take-profit templates, SmartAI Trader™ evaluates:

  • Micro & macro swing zones

  • Liquidity shelves

  • Short-term distribution blocks

  • Recent structural inflections


Targets are aligned not to arbitrary ratios, but to probability-weighted market structure.

3. AI-Enhanced Signal Filtration


A lightweight, off-chart AI layer evaluates:

  • Pattern coherence

  • Volatility asymmetry

  • Trend fragmentation

  • Anomaly patterns


Only signals that pass all filters are executed — resulting in a controlled, low-frequency, high-intent profile.

🛡️ Risk Governance Layer


SmartAI Trader™ follows institutional risk practices:

  • Hard stop-loss on every position

  • No martingale, no grid, no averaging down

  • No stacking beyond model-defined exposure

  • One symbol = one position at a time

  • Execution symmetry for BUY/SELL to prevent bias buildup


This creates consistency, not erratic curve movements.

🎯 Trading Behavior You Can Expect

  • Clean execution curve without artificial inflation

  • Moderate activity (not overtrading)

  • Drawdowns governed by volatility, not randomness

  • Higher accuracy during London/NY liquidity windows

  • Controlled exposure across correlated symbols


This system is engineered for capital preservation first, performance second.

⚙️ Technical Foundation


SmartAI Trader™ runs on a hybrid engine combining:

  • ATR-driven normalization

  • Adaptive structural modeling

  • Probability filtering

  • Session alignment

  • Precise execution timing


Signals are generated through the same backend architecture used in the EA version sold privately & on MQL5 Market.

🔒 Bonus


Subscribers receive:

  • Access to the private SmartAI Circle (invite-only Telegram channel)

📝 Disclaimers (MQL5-Compliant)


SmartAI Trader™ does not guarantee profit and does not employ high-risk methods.

All trading involves risk, and historical performance does not represent future results.

Use appropriate capital and VPS conditions for best execution.

SmartAI Trader™


Where disciplined engineering meets adaptive market intelligence.


No reviews
2025.12.11 03:46
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.05 17:51
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.05 16:51
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.05 15:42
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.05 14:42
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.04 16:52
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.04 16:52
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.04 15:52
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.04 15:52
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.04 14:43
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.04 14:43
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.04 10:58
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.04 06:48
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.04 06:48
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.04 06:48
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.04 06:48
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.04 06:48
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
2025.12.04 06:48
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 23 days
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
SmartAI Trader
30 USD per month
-15%
0
0
USD
423
USD
3
100%
78
41%
71%
0.57
-0.99
USD
20%
1:200
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.