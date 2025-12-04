- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPCAD
|6
|EURCAD
|5
|ETHUSD
|5
|BTCUSD
|5
|GBPJPY
|4
|GBPNZD
|4
|EURUSD
|4
|GBPAUD
|4
|AUDCAD
|4
|USDJPY
|4
|XAUUSD
|4
|EURGBP
|4
|NZDUSD
|4
|EURJPY
|3
|EURCHF
|3
|GBPUSD
|3
|USDCHF
|2
|AUDJPY
|2
|AUDUSD
|2
|EURAUD
|2
|USDCAD
|2
|GBPCHF
|1
|EURNZD
|1
|
1 2 3 4 5 6
|
1 2 3 4 5 6
|
1 2 3 4 5 6
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPCAD
|-6
|EURCAD
|-8
|ETHUSD
|8
|BTCUSD
|-38
|GBPJPY
|-3
|GBPNZD
|-7
|EURUSD
|2
|GBPAUD
|-6
|AUDCAD
|0
|USDJPY
|4
|XAUUSD
|-27
|EURGBP
|1
|NZDUSD
|-2
|EURJPY
|-2
|EURCHF
|-3
|GBPUSD
|1
|USDCHF
|0
|AUDJPY
|4
|AUDUSD
|-1
|EURAUD
|6
|USDCAD
|2
|GBPCHF
|2
|EURNZD
|-3
|
12 24 36 48 60 72 84 96
|
12 24 36 48 60 72 84 96
|
12 24 36 48 60 72 84 96
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPCAD
|-840
|EURCAD
|-1.1K
|ETHUSD
|7.9K
|BTCUSD
|-385K
|GBPJPY
|-542
|GBPNZD
|-1.3K
|EURUSD
|179
|GBPAUD
|-824
|AUDCAD
|46
|USDJPY
|621
|XAUUSD
|-27K
|EURGBP
|63
|NZDUSD
|-229
|EURJPY
|-245
|EURCHF
|-236
|GBPUSD
|133
|USDCHF
|18
|AUDJPY
|579
|AUDUSD
|-107
|EURAUD
|831
|USDCAD
|234
|GBPCHF
|148
|EURNZD
|-490
|
200K 400K 600K
|
200K 400K 600K
|
200K 400K 600K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real31" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Exness-MT5Real
|0.00 × 5
|
FBS-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|0.00 × 2
|
OxSecurities-Live
|4.05 × 21
|
Exness-MT5Real37
|10.43 × 14
|
Exness-MT5Real15
|12.51 × 88
|
VantageInternational-Live 7
|17.50 × 2
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|18.00 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real31
|45.76 × 140
🌑 SmartAI Trader™ — Institutional-Grade Adaptive Signal System
Precision • Discipline • Adaptivity
SmartAI Trader™ is a professional-grade trading framework engineered to deliver disciplined, volatility-adjusted executions across Forex, Metals, and Crypto assets.
It combines structural market analysis with probability-weighted signal selection, producing a trading profile that is both stable and resilient across market regimes.
This is not a high-frequency robot, nor a speculative grid/martingale system.
SmartAI Trader™ is designed to behave like a risk desk algorithm — controlled, methodical, and governed by strict constraints.
🧠 Core Architectural Principles
1. Volatility-Weighted Positioning (VW-Risk Engine)
Every trade begins with a volatility scan:
-
ATR-normalized SL distance
-
Asset-specific volatility scaling (FX / XAU / crypto)
-
Dynamic RR envelope
This ensures each trade carries predictable risk exposure regardless of market turbulence.
2. Structure-Aware Targeting (S/R Projection Module)
Instead of fixed take-profit templates, SmartAI Trader™ evaluates:
-
Micro & macro swing zones
-
Liquidity shelves
-
Short-term distribution blocks
-
Recent structural inflections
Targets are aligned not to arbitrary ratios, but to probability-weighted market structure.
3. AI-Enhanced Signal Filtration
A lightweight, off-chart AI layer evaluates:
-
Pattern coherence
-
Volatility asymmetry
-
Trend fragmentation
-
Anomaly patterns
Only signals that pass all filters are executed — resulting in a controlled, low-frequency, high-intent profile.
🛡️ Risk Governance Layer
SmartAI Trader™ follows institutional risk practices:
-
Hard stop-loss on every position
-
No martingale, no grid, no averaging down
-
No stacking beyond model-defined exposure
-
One symbol = one position at a time
-
Execution symmetry for BUY/SELL to prevent bias buildup
This creates consistency, not erratic curve movements.
🎯 Trading Behavior You Can Expect
-
Clean execution curve without artificial inflation
-
Moderate activity (not overtrading)
-
Drawdowns governed by volatility, not randomness
-
Higher accuracy during London/NY liquidity windows
-
Controlled exposure across correlated symbols
This system is engineered for capital preservation first, performance second.
⚙️ Technical Foundation
SmartAI Trader™ runs on a hybrid engine combining:
-
ATR-driven normalization
-
Adaptive structural modeling
-
Probability filtering
-
Session alignment
-
Precise execution timing
Signals are generated through the same backend architecture used in the EA version sold privately & on MQL5 Market.
🔒 Bonus
Subscribers receive:
-
Access to the private SmartAI Circle (invite-only Telegram channel)
📝 Disclaimers (MQL5-Compliant)
SmartAI Trader™ does not guarantee profit and does not employ high-risk methods.
All trading involves risk, and historical performance does not represent future results.
Use appropriate capital and VPS conditions for best execution.
SmartAI Trader™
Where disciplined engineering meets adaptive market intelligence.
