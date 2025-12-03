- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
74
Profit Trades:
50 (67.56%)
Loss Trades:
24 (32.43%)
Best trade:
219.39 USD
Worst trade:
-82.64 USD
Gross Profit:
631.99 USD (75 148 pips)
Gross Loss:
-419.53 USD (34 418 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
7 (59.18 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
227.66 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.09
Trading activity:
0.09%
Max deposit load:
64.93%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
14
Avg holding time:
6 minutes
Recovery Factor:
0.80
Long Trades:
47 (63.51%)
Short Trades:
27 (36.49%)
Profit Factor:
1.51
Expected Payoff:
2.87 USD
Average Profit:
12.64 USD
Average Loss:
-17.48 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-266.48 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-266.48 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
6.43%
Algo trading:
41%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
112.13 USD
Maximal:
266.48 USD (23.08%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
23.08% (266.48 USD)
By Equity:
2.16% (24.66 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|74
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|212
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|41K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +219.39 USD
Worst trade: -83 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +59.18 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -266.48 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real31" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Exness-MT5Real
|0.00 × 3
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|0.00 × 11
|
RoboForex-Pro
|0.00 × 1
|
OxSecurities-Live
|4.05 × 21
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|5.67 × 3
|
Exness-MT5Real37
|10.43 × 14
|
Exness-MT5Real28
|12.30 × 642
|
Exness-MT5Real15
|12.55 × 86
|
VantageInternational-Live 7
|17.50 × 2
|
VantageInternational-Live 14
|110.00 × 1
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
100 USD per month
21%
0
0
USD
USD
1.2K
USD
USD
6
41%
74
67%
0%
1.50
2.87
USD
USD
23%
1:200