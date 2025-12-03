SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Ares Prime
Christian Zgardea

Ares Prime

Christian Zgardea
0 reviews
Reliability
3 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 666 USD per month
growth since 2025 6%
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
59
Profit Trades:
47 (79.66%)
Loss Trades:
12 (20.34%)
Best trade:
6.18 EUR
Worst trade:
-15.82 EUR
Gross Profit:
106.28 EUR (9 945 pips)
Gross Loss:
-45.64 EUR (5 290 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
13 (21.81 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
23.71 EUR (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.34
Trading activity:
97.92%
Max deposit load:
5.42%
Latest trade:
7 hours ago
Trades per week:
21
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
3.37
Long Trades:
35 (59.32%)
Short Trades:
24 (40.68%)
Profit Factor:
2.33
Expected Payoff:
1.03 EUR
Average Profit:
2.26 EUR
Average Loss:
-3.80 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-5.69 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-15.82 EUR (1)
Monthly growth:
6.13%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.26 EUR
Maximal:
18.02 EUR (1.67%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
1.66% (17.88 EUR)
By Equity:
5.69% (58.34 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 16
AUDCAD 8
NZDCAD 4
GBPCAD 4
EURAUD 4
EURCAD 3
NZDUSD 3
EURUSD 2
GBPCHF 2
GBPUSD 2
AUDSGD 2
EURGBP 2
EURCHF 2
AUDUSD 2
AUDCHF 1
CADCHF 1
USDCAD 1
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 9
AUDCAD 12
NZDCAD 7
GBPCAD 19
EURAUD 8
EURCAD 8
NZDUSD 6
EURUSD 3
GBPCHF 3
GBPUSD 12
AUDSGD -4
EURGBP 8
EURCHF 1
AUDUSD 2
AUDCHF -6
CADCHF 2
USDCAD -18
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 1K
AUDCAD 1.1K
NZDCAD 540
GBPCAD 1.4K
EURAUD 795
EURCAD 1.2K
NZDUSD 327
EURUSD 337
GBPCHF 273
GBPUSD 644
AUDSGD -557
EURGBP 298
EURCHF 68
AUDUSD 228
AUDCHF -497
CADCHF 131
USDCAD -2.6K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +6.18 EUR
Worst trade: -16 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 8
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +21.81 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -5.69 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-MT5Real6
0.00 × 1
FBS-Real
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 10
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real3
0.00 × 3
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
2.67 × 120
Exness-MT5Real7
2.82 × 11
WingoGroupLtdTestOnly-Trade
7.00 × 1
TickmillUK-Live
7.31 × 83
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
8.86 × 133
FusionMarkets-Live
8.89 × 112
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
11.41 × 102
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
11.93 × 267
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
12.16 × 25
Coinexx-Live
14.68 × 22
VantageInternational-Live 13
15.05 × 20
Exness-MT5Real10
16.40 × 5
FxPro-MT5
16.52 × 50
Exness-MT5Real2
16.69 × 13
HFMarketsSA-Live2
18.00 × 1
FOREX.comGlobalCN-Live 534
23.95 × 112
Exness-MT5Real31
25.67 × 6
Earnex-Trade
27.05 × 248
Exness-MT5Real38
29.07 × 146
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
29.50 × 26
AP is a 100% algorithmic signal utilizing three autonomously operating strategies to trade various currency pairs on the M5 and M15 time frame.
No reviews
2025.12.11 19:01
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.08 16:35
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.04 14:43
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.04 14:43
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.04 13:43
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.04 13:43
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.03 18:11
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.03 18:11
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.03 18:11
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.03 18:11
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.03 18:11
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
