Ryan Keylock

Cotswold Manor Investments Compounder

Ryan Keylock
0 reviews
Reliability
5 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 40 USD per month
growth since 2025 2%
4xCube-MT5
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
42
Profit Trades:
41 (97.61%)
Loss Trades:
1 (2.38%)
Best trade:
4.75 GBP
Worst trade:
-4.77 GBP
Gross Profit:
23.19 GBP (4 455 pips)
Gross Loss:
-4.77 GBP (823 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
27 (8.62 GBP)
Maximal consecutive profit:
14.57 GBP (14)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.38
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
0.36%
Latest trade:
15 hours ago
Trades per week:
4
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
3.86
Long Trades:
21 (50.00%)
Short Trades:
21 (50.00%)
Profit Factor:
4.86
Expected Payoff:
0.44 GBP
Average Profit:
0.57 GBP
Average Loss:
-4.77 GBP
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-4.77 GBP)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-4.77 GBP (1)
Monthly growth:
1.84%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 GBP
Maximal:
4.77 GBP (0.47%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.47% (4.77 GBP)
By Equity:
1.30% (13.16 GBP)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
NZDCADxx 23
AUDCADxx 19
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
NZDCADxx 9
AUDCADxx 15
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
NZDCADxx 1.4K
AUDCADxx 2.2K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +4.75 GBP
Worst trade: -5 GBP
Maximum consecutive wins: 14
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +8.62 GBP
Maximal consecutive loss: -4.77 GBP

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "4xCube-MT5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2025.12.23 08:56
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.18 17:08
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.10 20:37
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.03 12:17
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.03 12:17
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
