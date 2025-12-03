SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Forex Hunter ICM
Ming Bo

Forex Hunter ICM

Ming Bo
0 reviews
Reliability
4 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 2%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
49
Profit Trades:
36 (73.46%)
Loss Trades:
13 (26.53%)
Best trade:
18.26 USD
Worst trade:
-6.58 USD
Gross Profit:
80.45 USD (7 943 pips)
Gross Loss:
-56.43 USD (6 110 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
12 (22.34 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
25.52 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.14
Trading activity:
75.80%
Max deposit load:
2.14%
Latest trade:
10 hours ago
Trades per week:
22
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
0.57
Long Trades:
20 (40.82%)
Short Trades:
29 (59.18%)
Profit Factor:
1.43
Expected Payoff:
0.49 USD
Average Profit:
2.23 USD
Average Loss:
-4.34 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-34.04 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-34.04 USD (7)
Monthly growth:
1.64%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
21.01 USD
Maximal:
42.47 USD (2.79%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
2.81% (42.83 USD)
By Equity:
4.51% (68.69 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GBPCAD 8
AUDSGD 7
GBPUSD 6
EURCAD 4
EURAUD 4
NZDUSD 3
EURCHF 3
AUDCAD 3
GBPCHF 3
AUDUSD 3
EURNZD 2
AUDCHF 1
CADCHF 1
GBPNZD 1
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPCAD 31
AUDSGD -13
GBPUSD 11
EURCAD 5
EURAUD -9
NZDUSD 3
EURCHF -3
AUDCAD 6
GBPCHF 7
AUDUSD -12
EURNZD 0
AUDCHF -7
CADCHF 2
GBPNZD 2
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPCAD 2.5K
AUDSGD -1.5K
GBPUSD 1.1K
EURCAD 774
EURAUD -1.2K
NZDUSD 371
EURCHF -176
AUDCAD 833
GBPCHF 387
AUDUSD -1.1K
EURNZD -55
AUDCHF -497
CADCHF 134
GBPNZD 182
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +18.26 USD
Worst trade: -7 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +22.34 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -34.04 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

DooGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
GFXCompanyWLL-Demo
0.00 × 1
EverestCM-Live
0.00 × 1
GFXCompanyWLL-GFXSECURITIES
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.00 × 6
Axiory-Live
0.00 × 1
PrimeCodex-MT5
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real3
0.00 × 8
ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 35
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 2
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
0.12 × 42
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.30 × 127
FusionMarkets-Live
0.38 × 222
CapitalXtend-MetaTrader5
0.44 × 9
Exness-MT5Real8
0.47 × 493
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.57 × 3344
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
0.58 × 469
GoMarkets-Live
0.64 × 87
VTMarkets-Live
0.68 × 225
XMTrading-MT5 3
0.71 × 5597
StriforLLC-Live
0.72 × 18
VantageInternational-Live 13
0.75 × 4
MilliyFXGlobal-Server
0.82 × 22
Exness-MT5Real12
0.84 × 146
Alpari-MT5
0.93 × 595
98 more...
No reviews
2025.12.23 14:02
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.35% of days out of 23 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.15 09:57
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.04 22:11
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.04 21:02
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.04 20:02
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.03 02:49
Low trading activity - only 4 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.03 02:49
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.03 02:49
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
