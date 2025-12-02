- Growth
Trades:
84
Profit Trades:
60 (71.42%)
Loss Trades:
24 (28.57%)
Best trade:
372.78 USD
Worst trade:
-242.49 USD
Gross Profit:
4 545.45 USD (141 743 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 460.76 USD (48 680 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
9 (1 092.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 092.00 USD (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.46
Trading activity:
99.81%
Max deposit load:
9.28%
Latest trade:
31 minutes ago
Trades per week:
31
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
5.18
Long Trades:
41 (48.81%)
Short Trades:
43 (51.19%)
Profit Factor:
3.11
Expected Payoff:
36.72 USD
Average Profit:
75.76 USD
Average Loss:
-60.87 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-542.94 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-542.94 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
43.52%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
595.35 USD (6.19%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
6.39% (595.35 USD)
By Equity:
43.42% (4 050.04 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|84
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|3.1K
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|93K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
Best trade: +372.78 USD
Worst trade: -242 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 9
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 092.00 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -542.94 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FBS-Real-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarkets-Live06
|0.00 × 5
|
PlexyTrade-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real
|0.00 × 9
|
Exness-Real18
|0.00 × 15
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|0.00 × 6
|
ICMarketsEU-Live17
|0.00 × 1
|
FXCC1-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-ECN-2
|0.00 × 1
|
Valutrades-Real-HK
|0.00 × 13
|
VantageFXInternational-Live 4
|0.00 × 1
|
FBS-Real-1
|0.00 × 2
|
Pepperstone-Edge07
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarkets-Live04
|0.00 × 1
|
Alpari-Standard3
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarkets-Live10
|0.00 × 48
|
TickmillUK-Live03
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live19
|0.00 × 15
|
Pepperstone-Edge05
|0.10 × 10
|
Axi-US03-Live
|0.11 × 9
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.15 × 13
|
Alpari-Pro.ECN
|0.22 × 227
|
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
|0.23 × 43
|
ScopeMarkets-Live
|0.33 × 6
|
ICMarketsSC-Live11
|0.72 × 60
|
FBS-Real-10
|0.84 × 100
No reviews
