- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
111
Profit Trades:
102 (91.89%)
Loss Trades:
9 (8.11%)
Best trade:
9.46 USD
Worst trade:
-87.00 USD
Gross Profit:
176.28 USD (13 132 pips)
Gross Loss:
-213.16 USD (5 549 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
34 (49.12 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
55.38 USD (28)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.02
Trading activity:
19.15%
Max deposit load:
5.41%
Latest trade:
13 hours ago
Trades per week:
38
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.21
Long Trades:
42 (37.84%)
Short Trades:
69 (62.16%)
Profit Factor:
0.83
Expected Payoff:
-0.33 USD
Average Profit:
1.73 USD
Average Loss:
-23.68 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-141.48 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-141.48 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
-3.69%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
175.73 USD
Maximal:
175.73 USD (17.57%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
17.57% (175.73 USD)
By Equity:
26.68% (226.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|106
|AUDUSD
|2
|EURUSD
|2
|AUDCAD
|1
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|98
|AUDUSD
|-46
|EURUSD
|-91
|AUDCAD
|2
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|8.2K
|AUDUSD
|-294
|EURUSD
|-500
|AUDCAD
|168
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +9.46 USD
Worst trade: -87 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 28
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +49.12 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -141.48 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "TradeMaxGlobal-Live8" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
VantageInternational-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|0.00 × 3
|
RoboForex-ProCent-8
|0.16 × 67
|
RoboForex-ProCent-7
|0.76 × 150
|
AdmiralsGroup-Live3
|1.25 × 186
|
CapitalIndexGlobal-Demo
|1.67 × 3
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Demo
|1.67 × 3
|
XMGlobal-Real 35
|5.58 × 160
|
XMGlobal-Real 14
|5.96 × 108
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
-4%
0
0
USD
USD
963
USD
USD
4
100%
111
91%
19%
0.82
-0.33
USD
USD
27%
1:500