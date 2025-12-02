SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Meta 1 Milhao
Luan Mjller Luiz

Meta 1 Milhao

Luan Mjller Luiz
0 reviews
Reliability
5 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 67%
GrandCapital-Real
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
35
Profit Trades:
32 (91.42%)
Loss Trades:
3 (8.57%)
Best trade:
37.80 USD
Worst trade:
-36.68 USD
Gross Profit:
218.62 USD (827 024 pips)
Gross Loss:
-76.09 USD (13 011 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
23 (159.32 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
159.32 USD (23)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.35
Trading activity:
86.73%
Max deposit load:
37.04%
Latest trade:
11 hours ago
Trades per week:
3
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
3.89
Long Trades:
35 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
2.87
Expected Payoff:
4.07 USD
Average Profit:
6.83 USD
Average Loss:
-25.36 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-36.68 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-36.68 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
50.41%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
36.68 USD (9.43%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
12.63% (33.32 USD)
By Equity:
46.73% (112.35 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 12
EURJPY 7
IBEX35 5
GBPJPY 4
XPTUSD 2
BTCUSD 2
AUDJPY 2
EURCAD 1
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 57
EURJPY 42
IBEX35 0
GBPJPY 14
XPTUSD 17
BTCUSD 6
AUDJPY 6
EURCAD 0
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 2.6K
EURJPY 3.5K
IBEX35 38K
GBPJPY 1.1K
XPTUSD 1.7K
BTCUSD 767K
AUDJPY 216
EURCAD 58
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +37.80 USD
Worst trade: -37 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 23
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +159.32 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -36.68 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "GrandCapital-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ForexClubBY-MT4 Real Server
0.52 × 184
Pepperstone-Demo02
5.30 × 23
Trading Strategy: Market Trend and Strength

Discover a strategic approach that combines trend analysis and market strength, focusing on long-term trades with reduced drawdown. Our strategy is meticulously crafted to maximize profits while maintaining capital stability and security. With a focus on well-founded trades and thorough market analysis, we ensure consistent and sustainable performance.


No reviews
2025.12.25 10:47
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.19 12:26
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.11 12:55
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.11 12:55
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.06 11:48
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:200 - 1:500
2025.12.03 02:49
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.03 01:49
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.03 00:39
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.02 02:09
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.02 02:09
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
