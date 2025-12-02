- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
35
Profit Trades:
32 (91.42%)
Loss Trades:
3 (8.57%)
Best trade:
37.80 USD
Worst trade:
-36.68 USD
Gross Profit:
218.62 USD (827 024 pips)
Gross Loss:
-76.09 USD (13 011 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
23 (159.32 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
159.32 USD (23)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.35
Trading activity:
86.73%
Max deposit load:
37.04%
Latest trade:
11 hours ago
Trades per week:
3
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
3.89
Long Trades:
35 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
2.87
Expected Payoff:
4.07 USD
Average Profit:
6.83 USD
Average Loss:
-25.36 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-36.68 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-36.68 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
50.41%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
36.68 USD (9.43%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
12.63% (33.32 USD)
By Equity:
46.73% (112.35 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|12
|EURJPY
|7
|IBEX35
|5
|GBPJPY
|4
|XPTUSD
|2
|BTCUSD
|2
|AUDJPY
|2
|EURCAD
|1
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|57
|EURJPY
|42
|IBEX35
|0
|GBPJPY
|14
|XPTUSD
|17
|BTCUSD
|6
|AUDJPY
|6
|EURCAD
|0
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|2.6K
|EURJPY
|3.5K
|IBEX35
|38K
|GBPJPY
|1.1K
|XPTUSD
|1.7K
|BTCUSD
|767K
|AUDJPY
|216
|EURCAD
|58
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +37.80 USD
Worst trade: -37 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 23
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +159.32 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -36.68 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "GrandCapital-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
Trading Strategy: Market Trend and Strength
Discover a strategic approach that combines trend analysis and market strength, focusing on long-term trades with reduced drawdown. Our strategy is meticulously crafted to maximize profits while maintaining capital stability and security. With a focus on well-founded trades and thorough market analysis, we ensure consistent and sustainable performance.
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
67%
0
0
USD
USD
359
USD
USD
5
0%
35
91%
87%
2.87
4.07
USD
USD
47%
1:200