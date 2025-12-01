- Growth
Trades:
406
Profit Trades:
308 (75.86%)
Loss Trades:
98 (24.14%)
Best trade:
21.41 USD
Worst trade:
-51.13 USD
Gross Profit:
644.94 USD (64 351 pips)
Gross Loss:
-667.98 USD (66 741 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
14 (21.33 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
44.56 USD (10)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.01
Trading activity:
14.85%
Max deposit load:
12.77%
Latest trade:
8 days ago
Trades per week:
62
Avg holding time:
36 minutes
Recovery Factor:
-0.07
Long Trades:
236 (58.13%)
Short Trades:
170 (41.87%)
Profit Factor:
0.97
Expected Payoff:
-0.06 USD
Average Profit:
2.09 USD
Average Loss:
-6.82 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-199.91 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-204.74 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
-19.98%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
23.04 USD
Maximal:
312.31 USD (26.79%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
40.24% (312.31 USD)
By Equity:
26.54% (176.15 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|406
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|-23
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|-2.4K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +21.41 USD
Worst trade: -51 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 10
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +21.33 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -199.91 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Headway-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live12
|0.00 × 3
|
UltimaMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge05
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|0.00 × 1
|
TitanFX-02
|5.03 × 34
|
SwitchMarkets-Real
|6.67 × 18
|
Tickmill-Live09
|7.35 × 267
|
Pepperstone-Edge01
|7.76 × 63
|
EightcapLtd-Real-4
|8.21 × 583
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|11.52 × 56
|
RoboForex-ProCent-5
|12.85 × 172
|
RoboForex-ProCent-8
|14.17 × 119
|
KeyToMarkets-Live
|15.00 × 3
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|18.00 × 1
|
Alpari-ECN1
|19.33 × 46
|
ICMarketsSC-Live17
|24.99 × 75
No reviews
