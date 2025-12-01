- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
44
Profit Trades:
13 (29.54%)
Loss Trades:
31 (70.45%)
Best trade:
49.80 USD
Worst trade:
-41.67 USD
Gross Profit:
575.85 USD (58 058 pips)
Gross Loss:
-769.89 USD (76 139 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
5 (227.30 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
227.30 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.09
Trading activity:
52.03%
Max deposit load:
21.95%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
12
Avg holding time:
10 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.53
Long Trades:
41 (93.18%)
Short Trades:
3 (6.82%)
Profit Factor:
0.75
Expected Payoff:
-4.41 USD
Average Profit:
44.30 USD
Average Loss:
-24.84 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
12 (-280.97 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-280.97 USD (12)
Monthly growth:
-19.20%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
365.27 USD
Maximal:
365.27 USD (42.23%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
43.18% (365.27 USD)
By Equity:
8.03% (45.81 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|44
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|-194
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|-18K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +49.80 USD
Worst trade: -42 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 12
Maximal consecutive profit: +227.30 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -280.97 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Exness-Real16
|0.00 × 2
|
ADSS-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
Hadwins-Global Trader
|0.00 × 2
|
Deltastock-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
SVSFX-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
|0.00 × 3
|
GO4X-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
SucdenFinancial-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
SFM-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
FXDD-MT4 Live Server 2
|0.00 × 1
|
XM.COM-Real 6
|0.00 × 1
|
MTrading-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Darwinex-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
AGMGroupLtd-Real
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.00 × 1
|
FXOpen-Real1
|0.00 × 2
|
RoboForex-Prime
|0.00 × 3
|
QTrade-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.00 × 2
|
MGK-MAIN
|0.00 × 5
|
AIGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.00 × 1
|
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real33
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 1
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
-19%
0
0
USD
USD
577
USD
USD
4
0%
44
29%
52%
0.74
-4.41
USD
USD
43%
1:50