- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
17
Profit Trades:
16 (94.11%)
Loss Trades:
1 (5.88%)
Best trade:
12.25 AUD
Worst trade:
-2.78 AUD
Gross Profit:
73.90 AUD (3 420 pips)
Gross Loss:
-4.76 AUD (86 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
10 (54.77 AUD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
54.77 AUD (10)
Sharpe Ratio:
1.10
Trading activity:
99.46%
Max deposit load:
83.38%
Latest trade:
5 hours ago
Trades per week:
11
Avg holding time:
5 days
Recovery Factor:
22.02
Long Trades:
11 (64.71%)
Short Trades:
6 (35.29%)
Profit Factor:
15.53
Expected Payoff:
4.07 AUD
Average Profit:
4.62 AUD
Average Loss:
-4.76 AUD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-2.78 AUD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2.78 AUD (1)
Monthly growth:
6.96%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.09 AUD
Maximal:
3.14 AUD (0.31%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.28% (2.87 AUD)
By Equity:
13.76% (140.34 AUD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD.a
|17
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDCAD.a
|53
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDCAD.a
|3.3K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +12.25 AUD
Worst trade: -3 AUD
Maximum consecutive wins: 10
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +54.77 AUD
Maximal consecutive loss: -2.78 AUD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsAU-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
.
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
7%
0
0
USD
USD
1.1K
AUD
AUD
4
0%
17
94%
99%
15.52
4.07
AUD
AUD
14%
1:30