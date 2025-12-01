- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
48
Profit Trades:
15 (31.25%)
Loss Trades:
33 (68.75%)
Best trade:
49.80 USD
Worst trade:
-51.28 USD
Gross Profit:
651.52 USD (65 782 pips)
Gross Loss:
-945.24 USD (93 467 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
7 (303.40 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
303.40 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.16
Trading activity:
74.26%
Max deposit load:
2.22%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
9
Avg holding time:
16 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.52
Long Trades:
42 (87.50%)
Short Trades:
6 (12.50%)
Profit Factor:
0.69
Expected Payoff:
-6.12 USD
Average Profit:
43.43 USD
Average Loss:
-28.64 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
13 (-364.21 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-364.21 USD (13)
Monthly growth:
-7.35%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
567.95 USD
Maximal:
567.95 USD (14.20%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
14.20% (567.95 USD)
By Equity:
1.14% (44.75 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|48
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|-294
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|-28K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +49.80 USD
Worst trade: -51 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 13
Maximal consecutive profit: +303.40 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -364.21 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Exness-Real16
|0.00 × 2
|
ADSS-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
Hadwins-Global Trader
|0.00 × 2
|
Deltastock-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
SVSFX-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
|0.00 × 3
|
GO4X-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
SucdenFinancial-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
SFM-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
FXDD-MT4 Live Server 2
|0.00 × 1
|
XM.COM-Real 6
|0.00 × 1
|
MTrading-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Darwinex-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
AGMGroupLtd-Real
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.00 × 1
|
FXOpen-Real1
|0.00 × 2
|
RoboForex-Prime
|0.00 × 3
|
QTrade-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.00 × 2
|
MGK-MAIN
|0.00 × 5
|
AIGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.00 × 1
|
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real33
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 1
