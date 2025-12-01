SignalsSections
Mochamad Zamroni

DRAGONFLY

Mochamad Zamroni
0 reviews
Reliability
4 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 9%
Exness-MT5Real31
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
429
Profit Trades:
284 (66.20%)
Loss Trades:
145 (33.80%)
Best trade:
84.30 USD
Worst trade:
-96.54 USD
Gross Profit:
2 200.61 USD (525 583 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 037.19 USD (378 413 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
14 (86.09 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
142.50 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.04
Trading activity:
77.83%
Max deposit load:
76.39%
Latest trade:
1 hour ago
Trades per week:
151
Avg holding time:
4 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.41
Long Trades:
218 (50.82%)
Short Trades:
211 (49.18%)
Profit Factor:
1.08
Expected Payoff:
0.38 USD
Average Profit:
7.75 USD
Average Loss:
-14.05 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
13 (-384.47 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-384.47 USD (13)
Monthly growth:
9.34%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
397.37 USD (38.51%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
17.81% (397.37 USD)
By Equity:
22.20% (425.77 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GBPUSD 123
EURUSD 95
XAUUSD 71
EURGBP 35
EURJPY 23
AUDJPY 23
GBPJPY 16
USDJPY 15
AUDUSD 14
BTCUSD 12
AUDCAD 2
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPUSD 33
EURUSD 50
XAUUSD 166
EURGBP 93
EURJPY 73
AUDJPY 60
GBPJPY -241
USDJPY -98
AUDUSD 39
BTCUSD -10
AUDCAD 0
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPUSD 111
EURUSD 253
XAUUSD 112K
EURGBP 835
EURJPY 1.8K
AUDJPY 773
GBPJPY -3.2K
USDJPY -3.2K
AUDUSD 539
BTCUSD 38K
AUDCAD -8
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +84.30 USD
Worst trade: -97 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 13
Maximal consecutive profit: +86.09 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -384.47 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real31" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 4
FBS-Real
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real5
0.00 × 2
OxSecurities-Live
4.05 × 21
Exness-MT5Real37
10.43 × 14
Exness-MT5Real15
12.51 × 88
VantageInternational-Live 7
17.50 × 2
TitanFX-MT5-01
18.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real31
46.09 × 139
No reviews
2025.12.22 09:35
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.21 09:11
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.76% of days out of 21 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.01 13:25
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.01 08:03
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.01 07:03
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.01 07:03
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.01 07:03
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
DRAGONFLY
30 USD per month
9%
0
0
USD
2K
USD
4
0%
429
66%
78%
1.08
0.38
USD
22%
1:200
Copy

