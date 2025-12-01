- Growth
Trades:
429
Profit Trades:
284 (66.20%)
Loss Trades:
145 (33.80%)
Best trade:
84.30 USD
Worst trade:
-96.54 USD
Gross Profit:
2 200.61 USD (525 583 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 037.19 USD (378 413 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
14 (86.09 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
142.50 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.04
Trading activity:
77.83%
Max deposit load:
76.39%
Latest trade:
1 hour ago
Trades per week:
151
Avg holding time:
4 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.41
Long Trades:
218 (50.82%)
Short Trades:
211 (49.18%)
Profit Factor:
1.08
Expected Payoff:
0.38 USD
Average Profit:
7.75 USD
Average Loss:
-14.05 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
13 (-384.47 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-384.47 USD (13)
Monthly growth:
9.34%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
397.37 USD (38.51%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
17.81% (397.37 USD)
By Equity:
22.20% (425.77 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPUSD
|123
|EURUSD
|95
|XAUUSD
|71
|EURGBP
|35
|EURJPY
|23
|AUDJPY
|23
|GBPJPY
|16
|USDJPY
|15
|AUDUSD
|14
|BTCUSD
|12
|AUDCAD
|2
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPUSD
|33
|EURUSD
|50
|XAUUSD
|166
|EURGBP
|93
|EURJPY
|73
|AUDJPY
|60
|GBPJPY
|-241
|USDJPY
|-98
|AUDUSD
|39
|BTCUSD
|-10
|AUDCAD
|0
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPUSD
|111
|EURUSD
|253
|XAUUSD
|112K
|EURGBP
|835
|EURJPY
|1.8K
|AUDJPY
|773
|GBPJPY
|-3.2K
|USDJPY
|-3.2K
|AUDUSD
|539
|BTCUSD
|38K
|AUDCAD
|-8
|
200K 400K 600K
|
200K 400K 600K
|
200K 400K 600K
Best trade: +84.30 USD
Worst trade: -97 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 13
Maximal consecutive profit: +86.09 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -384.47 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real31" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Exness-MT5Real
|0.00 × 4
|
FBS-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|0.00 × 2
|
OxSecurities-Live
|4.05 × 21
|
Exness-MT5Real37
|10.43 × 14
|
Exness-MT5Real15
|12.51 × 88
|
VantageInternational-Live 7
|17.50 × 2
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|18.00 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real31
|46.09 × 139
No reviews
