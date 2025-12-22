SignalsSections
Agni Mulyana

Agni Amfx

Agni Mulyana
1 review
Reliability
9 weeks
1 / 407 USD
Copy for 100 USD per month
growth since 2025 112%
PTDidiMaxBerjangka-Live
1:100
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
124
Profit Trades:
87 (70.16%)
Loss Trades:
37 (29.84%)
Best trade:
2 176.00 USD
Worst trade:
-445.00 USD
Gross Profit:
20 857.30 USD (184 315 pips)
Gross Loss:
-5 169.70 USD (45 416 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
10 (1 730.90 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
3 283.90 USD (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.37
Trading activity:
86.86%
Max deposit load:
4.19%
Latest trade:
27 minutes ago
Trades per week:
20
Avg holding time:
17 hours
Recovery Factor:
20.00
Long Trades:
63 (50.81%)
Short Trades:
61 (49.19%)
Profit Factor:
4.03
Expected Payoff:
126.51 USD
Average Profit:
239.74 USD
Average Loss:
-139.72 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-779.30 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-779.30 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
31.22%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
134.90 USD
Maximal:
784.30 USD (2.39%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
3.44% (783.30 USD)
By Equity:
6.19% (1 376.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD.dmb 120
XAGUSD.dmb 4
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD.dmb 16K
XAGUSD.dmb -20
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD.dmb 139K
XAGUSD.dmb -32
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +2 176.00 USD
Worst trade: -445 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 8
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 730.90 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -779.30 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "PTDidiMaxBerjangka-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Average rating:
Bernardo Henrique Couto Rocha
1254
Bernardo Henrique Couto Rocha 2025.12.22 20:47 
 

Agni is a very skilled XAUUSD trader! I've been copying the signal for not a long time but, even in a small $350 initial balance account, it already paid the subscription (which is not the cheapest here in MQL5). This is an insanely good return. Keep up the great work!

2025.12.04 20:02
No swaps are charged
2025.12.04 20:02
No swaps are charged
2025.12.01 04:52
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.12.01 04:52
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
