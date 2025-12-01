- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
123
Profit Trades:
66 (53.65%)
Loss Trades:
57 (46.34%)
Best trade:
183.10 HKD
Worst trade:
-160.00 HKD
Gross Profit:
1 871.30 HKD (149 088 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 919.19 HKD (308 741 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
9 (188.80 HKD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
326.97 HKD (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.08
Trading activity:
11.76%
Max deposit load:
75.83%
Latest trade:
25 minutes ago
Trades per week:
38
Avg holding time:
32 minutes
Recovery Factor:
-0.10
Long Trades:
37 (30.08%)
Short Trades:
86 (69.92%)
Profit Factor:
0.98
Expected Payoff:
-0.39 HKD
Average Profit:
28.35 HKD
Average Loss:
-33.67 HKD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-198.20 HKD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-244.00 HKD (2)
Monthly growth:
-3.62%
Algo trading:
70%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
434.57 HKD
Maximal:
470.00 HKD (87.78%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
45.41% (470.00 HKD)
By Equity:
36.61% (352.24 HKD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|HK50.r
|103
|BTCUSD
|15
|NAS100.r
|5
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|HK50.r
|-33
|BTCUSD
|-10
|NAS100.r
|38
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|HK50.r
|-158
|BTCUSD
|-186K
|NAS100.r
|26K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
