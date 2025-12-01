SignalsSections
Kwok Wah Richard Lo

Receiver Hand

Kwok Wah Richard Lo
0 reviews
4 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 -4%
VantageInternational-Live 7
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
123
Profit Trades:
66 (53.65%)
Loss Trades:
57 (46.34%)
Best trade:
183.10 HKD
Worst trade:
-160.00 HKD
Gross Profit:
1 871.30 HKD (149 088 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 919.19 HKD (308 741 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
9 (188.80 HKD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
326.97 HKD (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.08
Trading activity:
11.76%
Max deposit load:
75.83%
Latest trade:
25 minutes ago
Trades per week:
38
Avg holding time:
32 minutes
Recovery Factor:
-0.10
Long Trades:
37 (30.08%)
Short Trades:
86 (69.92%)
Profit Factor:
0.98
Expected Payoff:
-0.39 HKD
Average Profit:
28.35 HKD
Average Loss:
-33.67 HKD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-198.20 HKD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-244.00 HKD (2)
Monthly growth:
-3.62%
Algo trading:
70%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
434.57 HKD
Maximal:
470.00 HKD (87.78%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
45.41% (470.00 HKD)
By Equity:
36.61% (352.24 HKD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
HK50.r 103
BTCUSD 15
NAS100.r 5
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
HK50.r -33
BTCUSD -10
NAS100.r 38
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
HK50.r -158
BTCUSD -186K
NAS100.r 26K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +183.10 HKD
Worst trade: -160 HKD
Maximum consecutive wins: 8
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +188.80 HKD
Maximal consecutive loss: -198.20 HKD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VantageInternational-Live 7" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2025.12.24 03:14
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.22 02:26
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.35% of days out of 23 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.04 11:43
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.02 04:20
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.02 03:09
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.01 03:52
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.01 03:52
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.01 03:52
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Receiver Hand
30 USD per month
-4%
0
0
USD
952
HKD
4
70%
123
53%
12%
0.97
-0.39
HKD
45%
1:500
Copy

